Bad News For Virat Kohli's RCB, 4 Star Player From Playing 11 Injured Ahead Of IPL 2026; Check List
RCB face a major setback ahead of IPL 2026 as Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood suffer injuries just 82 days before the season. Virat Kohli’s defending champions stare at early trouble.
Injuries Derailing Plans
RCB were expected to build on their historic 2025 championship run, but fitness setbacks have put the spotlight on squad depth. Injuries to Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Phil Salt, and Josh Hazlewood have come at a worrying time, with all four players central to RCB’s plans.
Rajat Patidar Suffers Setback in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rajat Patidar, a key Indian batter in RCB’s middle order, suffered an injury while featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The timing of the setback is far from ideal, as Patidar was expected to play a crucial role following his strong IPL 2025 campaign.
Tim David Hit by Fresh Hamstring Injury in BBL
Just weeks before the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia received worrying news as Tim David suffered another hamstring injury during the Big Bash League. The incident occurred at Perth Stadium during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers clash, where David pulled up while attempting a second run and collapsed in visible pain. The 29-year-old was forced to retire hurt, raising serious doubts over his fitness timeline.
Phil Salt Misses ILT20 Qualifier Due to Back Issue
RCB opener Phil Salt was ruled out of an ILT20 Qualifier after struggling with a back injury. Salt was visibly uncomfortable a day before the match, and his absence only adds to RCB’s growing injury list ahead of IPL 2026.
A Pattern of Fitness Issues for Hazlewood
Hazlewood’s recent troubles add to a long list of injuries, including side strains, calf injuries, and repeated hamstring issues since 2022. These recurring problems have consistently disrupted key international and franchise campaigns, now casting a shadow over his IPL 2026 availability.
Josh Hazlewood’s Injury Cycle Continues
Josh Hazlewood’s fitness concerns remain a major worry. The Australian pacer picked up a hamstring injury in November 2025 during a Sheffield Shield match, which was later complicated by an Achilles tendon issue during rehabilitation. These setbacks ruled him out of the remainder of the 2025–26 Ashes, forcing him to shift focus toward the T20 World Cup 2026.
IPL 2026 Squad
Retained Stars
Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.
PLAYERS BOUGHT In Auction
Venkatesh Iyer (7 cr), Mangesh Yadav (5.2 cr), Jacob Duffy (2 cr), Satwik Deswal (30 L), Jordan Cox (75 L), Vihaan Malhotra (30 L), Kanishk Chouhan (30 L), Vicky Ostwal (30 L)
Injury List Growing as IPL 2026 Countdown Begins
With 82 days remaining until IPL 2026, RCB’s injury list is growing alarmingly fast. While the franchise enters the season as defending champions, the fitness of Patidar, David, Salt, and Hazlewood could define how tough the road ahead truly becomes for Virat Kohli’s side.
