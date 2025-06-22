BAMBOOZLED: Most Bowled Dismissals For A Bowler In Tests Since 2022
Since 2022, bowled dismissals in Test cricket have been a key indicator of a bowler's accuracy and control. Here's a look at the top bowlers who’ve rattled the stumps most frequently in this period.
Unrivalled Precision – Jasprit Bumrah (India)
Jasprit Bumrah leads the list with 28 bowled dismissals. His pinpoint accuracy, steep bounce, and late movement have made him a nightmare for batters.
Aussie Captain’s Control – Pat Cummins (Australia)
Cummins, with 25 bowled dismissals, blends speed with remarkable control, frequently breaching defenses and leading Australia’s Test attack by example.
Lankan Spin Maestro – Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
With 26 bowled dismissals, Jayasuriya’s relentless line and deceptive spin have made him Sri Lanka's most dangerous spinner in the longest format.
India’s All-Round Threat – Ravindra Jadeja (India)
Matching Jayasuriya with 26 bowled dismissals, Jadeja’s tight lines and subtle variations consistently knock over stumps in the subcontinent and beyond.
Bumrah’s Brilliance in Headingley
In the ongoing Headingley Test, Bumrah's form remains red-hot. He took 3 wickets on Day 2, further asserting his dominance as India’s bowling spearhead.
A Pillar of Indian Test Success
Bumrah’s unmatched consistency and his bowled-dismissal record underline his role as India’s bowling lynchpin, crucial to their hopes in the current series and beyond.
