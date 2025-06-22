Advertisement
NewsPhotosBAMBOOZLED: Most Bowled Dismissals For A Bowler In Tests Since 2022
photoDetails

BAMBOOZLED: Most Bowled Dismissals For A Bowler In Tests Since 2022

Since 2022, bowled dismissals in Test cricket have been a key indicator of a bowler's accuracy and control. Here's a look at the top bowlers who’ve rattled the stumps most frequently in this period.

 

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Bowled Beauty

1/8
Bowled Beauty

Since 2022, bowled dismissals in Test cricket have been a key indicator of a bowler's accuracy and control.  These bowlers are best atbrattling stump threatning batters of their sheer pace.

Masters of Timber Since 2022

2/8
Masters of Timber Since 2022

A look at the top bowlers in Test cricket since 2022 with the most bowled dismissals, a true mark of precision and dominance with the ball.

 

Unrivalled Precision – Jasprit Bumrah (India)

3/8
Unrivalled Precision – Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah leads the list with 28 bowled dismissals. His pinpoint accuracy, steep bounce, and late movement have made him a nightmare for batters.

 

Aussie Captain’s Control – Pat Cummins (Australia)

4/8
Aussie Captain’s Control – Pat Cummins (Australia)

Cummins, with 25 bowled dismissals, blends speed with remarkable control, frequently breaching defenses and leading Australia’s Test attack by example.

 

Lankan Spin Maestro – Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

5/8
Lankan Spin Maestro – Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

With 26 bowled dismissals, Jayasuriya’s relentless line and deceptive spin have made him Sri Lanka's most dangerous spinner in the longest format.

 

India’s All-Round Threat – Ravindra Jadeja (India)

6/8
India’s All-Round Threat – Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Matching Jayasuriya with 26 bowled dismissals, Jadeja’s tight lines and subtle variations consistently knock over stumps in the subcontinent and beyond.

 

Bumrah’s Brilliance in Headingley

7/8
Bumrah’s Brilliance in Headingley

In the ongoing Headingley Test, Bumrah's form remains red-hot. He took 3 wickets on Day 2, further asserting his dominance as India’s bowling spearhead.

A Pillar of Indian Test Success

8/8
A Pillar of Indian Test Success

 Bumrah’s unmatched consistency and his bowled-dismissal record underline his role as India’s bowling lynchpin, crucial to their hopes in the current series and beyond.

 

