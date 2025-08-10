Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944127https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/battle-of-kings-who-has-a-higher-net-worth-between-virat-kohli-shah-rukh-khan-2944127
NewsPhotosBattle Of Kings : Who Has A Higher Net Worth Between Virat Kohli & Shah Rukh Khan?
photoDetails

Battle Of Kings : Who Has A Higher Net Worth Between Virat Kohli & Shah Rukh Khan?

A fandom war is brewing between fans of cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). Both icons have left massive legacies in their fields and boast huge fan followings. Let’s dive into a comparison of their net worths, brands, and overall influence.

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us

1/10

A fandom war is brewing between fans of cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood’s King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). Both icons have left massive legacies in their fields and boast huge fan followings. Let’s dive into a comparison of their net worths, brands, and overall influence.

 

Follow Us

King Of Cricket

2/10
King Of Cricket

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, is not only a legendary sportsman but also a successful businessman. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is around ₹1,050 crore (about $127 million), coming from cricket contracts, IPL earnings, endorsements, and his various ventures.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli's Net Worth

3/10
Virat Kohli's Net Worth

Kohli’s income is diversified: he earns from BCCI salary, IPL contracts with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and endorsement deals with over 30 major brands like Puma, MRF, and Audi. His business ventures include a fashion label, gym chain, and restaurant.

 

Follow Us

SRK Net Worth

4/10
SRK Net Worth

On the other side, Shah Rukh Khan, India’s globally beloved film superstar, commands a net worth estimated at around $750 million (over ₹6,000 crore) as per recent estimates. His wealth stems from blockbuster films, production houses, brand endorsements, and business investments.

 

Follow Us

SRK's Status

5/10
SRK's Status

SRK’s iconic status in Bollywood spans decades. Beyond his phenomenal film career, he owns Red Chillies Entertainment, a major production and VFX company, and has lucrative brand partnerships with companies such as Pepsi, Hyundai, and Lux.

 

Follow Us

Social Media Game

6/10
Social Media Game

When it comes to global reach, both have tens of millions of followers on social media, with Virat’s Instagram following surging past 250 million and SRK’s somewhat lower but fiercely loyal fanbase extending over multiple countries.

 

Follow Us

Growing Legacies

7/10
Growing Legacies

Both icons have diversified well beyond their core industries: Virat into sports-related businesses and lifestyle brands, Shah Rukh into entertainment production, sports team co-ownership, and television. Their brands continue to grow year after year.

 

Follow Us

Pinnacle Of Success

8/10
Pinnacle Of Success

Despite the difference in net worth, with SRK’s empire being larger financially, Kohli’s influence in sports and as a millennial icon is unmatched. Both represent the pinnacle of success in cricket and cinema respectively.

 

Follow Us

Beyond Money

9/10
Beyond Money

Their legacies go beyond money Kohhli symbolizes passion, fitness, and modern Indian cricket resurgence, while SRK embodies romance, charisma, and Bollywood’s global cultural impact. Their fandoms’ “war” is a celebration of two different but equally powerful legacies.

 

Follow Us

India Is Proud To Have Both

10/10
India Is Proud To Have Both

In conclusion, while Shah Rukh Khan holds a higher net worth and business empire, Virat Kohli shines as a contemporary global sports icon with immense brand power. Both continue to reign supreme in their domains, captivating hearts and minds worldwide.

 

Follow Us
Virat Kohli vs Shah Rukh KhanVirat Kohli net worth 2025Shah Rukh Khan net worth 2025SRK vs Kohli wealthVirat Kohli brandsShah Rukh Khan brandsrichest Indian celebrities 2025Virat Kohli incomeShah Rukh Khan incomeKohli vs SRK fortuneVirat Kohli endorsementsSRK endorsementsVirat Kohli business venturesShah Rukh Khan businessesKohli net worth in rupeesSRK net worth in rupeesrichest cricketer Virat Kohlirichest Bollywood actor SRKIndian celebrity brand valueKohli vs SRK lifestyleVirat Kohli Instagram followersSRK Instagram followersVirat Kohli fan followingShah Rukh Khan fan followingKohli brand ambassador dealsSRK brand ambassador dealsVirat Kohli Puma dealSRK Hyundai dealKohli vs SRK fameVirat Kohli tax recordsShah Rukh Khan tax recordsVirat Kohli IPL salarySRK IPL team ownerKohli vs SRK money comparisonrichest sportsman Indiarichest actor IndiaVirat Kohli rank ForbesSRK rank Forbescelebrity net worth IndiaVirat Kohli vs SRK 2025cri
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Asia Cup 2025
IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals exit
Riyan Parag Being Favoured To Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Opening : 5 Reasons Why Sanju Samson May Want To Part Ways With RR
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has Sister? Meet Celebrity Siblings Who Keep Out Of Spotlight
camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan special
Raksha Bandhan Special: 7 Real-Life Brother Duos In B-Town Stealing The Spotlight With Their Unbreakable Bonds
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians former players
Shikhar Dhawan, Joss Buttler To Kuldeep Yadav : 9 Players You Didn't Know Once Played For Mumbai Indians
NEWS ON ONE CLICK