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NewsPhotosBCCI Naman Awards 2026: Will Rohit-Virat be rewarded? Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana shine, Who won what; Full winners list Inside - In pics
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BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Will Rohit-Virat be rewarded? Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana shine, Who won what; Full winners list Inside - In pics

Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj & more honored. Stunning pics inside

Updated:Mar 15, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
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BCCI Awards 2026 – Complete Winners List

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BCCI Awards 2026 – Complete Winners List

The Board of Control for Cricket in India honoured the top performers of the 2024-25 season at the BCCI Awards 2026, celebrating international stars, domestic standouts and rising young talents across Indian cricket.

 

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Polly Umrigar Award – Best International Cricketer (Men)

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Polly Umrigar Award – Best International Cricketer (Men)

India star Shubman Gill won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) 2024-25 after delivering exceptional performances across formats.

 

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Best International Cricketer (Women)

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Best International Cricketer (Women)

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was named Best International Cricketer (Women) 2024-25 following another prolific season for the national side.

 

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Lifetime Achievement Awards

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Lifetime Achievement Awards

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid and World Cup-winning all-rounder Roger Binny received the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their immense contributions to Indian cricket.

 

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Women’s Lifetime Achievement Award

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Women’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary India captain Mithali Raj was honoured with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, recognising her historic impact on women’s cricket.

 

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Best International Debuts

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Best International Debuts

Young stars Harshit Rana (Men) and N Sree Charani (Women) were recognised for Best International Debut (2024-25) after impressive starts to their international careers.

 

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Best Women’s Domestic Cricketers

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Best Women’s Domestic Cricketers

Ira Jadhav (Mumbai) won Best Junior Women’s Domestic Cricketer, while Shafali Verma (Haryana) secured Best Senior Women’s Domestic Cricketer (One-Day).

 

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Vijay Merchant Trophy – U16 Standouts

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Vijay Merchant Trophy – U16 Standouts

Young talents dominated the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2024-25 with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan and Kishan Sarkar finishing as the highest wicket-takers in Elite and Plate groups respectively.

 

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Vijay Merchant Trophy – Top Run-Scorers

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Vijay Merchant Trophy – Top Run-Scorers

Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh) and Pritam Raj (Bihar) topped the run charts in the Elite and Plate groups.

 

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Cooch Behar Trophy – U19 Wicket Leaders

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Cooch Behar Trophy – U19 Wicket Leaders

Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu) and Arkajit Roy (Tripura) were the highest wicket-takers in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

 

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Cooch Behar Trophy – U19 Run Leaders

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Cooch Behar Trophy – U19 Run Leaders

Nitya J Pandya (Baroda) and Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry) finished as the top run-scorers in Elite and Plate groups.

 

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U23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy Standouts

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U23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy Standouts

Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra) and Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam) led the wicket charts, while Macneil H N and R Jashwanth Shreeram topped the run charts.

 

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Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Top Performers

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Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Top Performers

Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha) finished as the highest wicket-taker, while Y V Rathod topped the Elite Group run charts in the Ranji Trophy.

 

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Domestic All-Rounder Awards

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Domestic All-Rounder Awards

Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai) won the Lala Amarnath Award for Best All-Rounder in Limited-Overs Domestic Cricket, while Harsh Dubey also won Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy.

 

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Special Awards and ODI Records

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Special Awards and ODI Records

The Mumbai Cricket Association won Best Performance in Domestic Tournaments, Ulhas Gandhe was named Best Domestic Umpire, while Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana topped the Women’s ODI wickets and runs charts.

 

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BCCI Naman Awards 2026BCCI Awards 2026 full winners listShubman Gill Polly Umrigar AwardSmriti Mandhana BCCI AwardRahul Dravid lifetime achievement award
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