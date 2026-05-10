BCCI takes action against 'girlfriend culture' in IPL due to 'honey-trap' threats: Mahieka Sharma to Samreen Kaur, check partners of all famous India cricketers - In pics
BCCI’s new IPL 2026 rules reportedly target ‘girlfriend culture’ amid honey-trap fears. From Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma to Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur, check rumoured partners of famous Indian cricketers in pics.
BCCI Introduces Strict New IPL Rule
The BCCI has reportedly introduced a strict new guideline in its latest 8-page advisory amid growing “honey-trap” concerns. Girlfriends and unofficial partners will no longer be allowed to travel or stay with players in team hotels during IPL tournaments, while wives and family members will still be permitted.
Here’s a look at some Indian cricketers and their rumoured or known partners.
Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar
DC star Sameer Rizvi has frequently been linked with model and influencer Yesha Sagar on social media. The young cricketer has emerged as one of India’s promising middle-order talents and continues to attract attention both on and off the field.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Maddie Hamilton
RR star Yashasvi Jaiswal has recently been linked with Maddie Hamilton, with the pair generating significant buzz on social media. The young Indian opener continues to rise rapidly across formats and remains one of the brightest stars of the next generation.
Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur
PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has often been linked with actress and influencer Samreen Kaur. The left-arm fast bowler continues to be a key figure for India across white-ball formats.
Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia
Ishan Kishan and model Aditi Hundia have been among the most talked-about celebrity pairings connected to Indian cricket in recent years. Their appearances together have regularly gone viral on social media like T20 WC 2026 final.
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma
Following his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya has recently been with actress Mahieka Sharma. Their PDA has been quite visible among the fans.
Nehal Wadhera and Kashmira Pardeshi
Young PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera has also attracted social media buzz after being linked with actress Kashmira Pardeshi. The talented youngster is regarded as one of India’s rising batting prospects.
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