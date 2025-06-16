Advertisement
Bowlers' Nightmares: Most Runs Conceded in One T20I Spell, One Indian Bowler In The List; Check Here
Bowlers' Nightmares: Most Runs Conceded in One T20I Spell, One Indian Bowler In The List; Check Here

 T20Is are brutal for bowlers, but some days are worse than others. Here are the costliest bowling spells in T20I history (only from Full Member nations).

 

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Record Breaking Run Leaks

Record Breaking Run Leaks

T20Is are brutal for bowlers, but some days are worse than others. Here are the costliest bowling spells in T20I history ( only from Full Member nations).

 

LIAM MCCARTHY (IRE)

LIAM MCCARTHY (IRE)

Liam McCarthy conceded 81 runs in 4 overs vs West Indies in Bready, finishing with 0 wickets. It was a forgettable outing for the Irish pacer against a powerful Calypso batting lineup.

 

KASUN RAJITHA (SL)

KASUN RAJITHA (SL)

Kasun Rajitha was taken apart for 75 runs in 4 overs without a wicket against Australia in Adelaide. The Sri Lankan bowler struggled to find his rhythm on a challenging pitch

 

BARRY MCCARTHY (IRE)

BARRY MCCARTHY (IRE)

Barry McCarthy leaked 69 runs in 4 overs with no wickets against Afghanistan in Greater Noida. It was a belter pitch and bowlers had nothing to offer.

 

PRASIDH KRISHNA (IND)

PRASIDH KRISHNA (IND)

Prasidh Krishna gave away 68 runs in 4 overs without a wicket vs South Africa in Johannesburg. The Indian pacer faced the full force of the Proteas' hitting.

 

KYLE ABBOTT (SA)

KYLE ABBOTT (SA)

Kyle Abbott conceded 68 runs in 4 overs, but took 1 wicket against Australia in Guwahati. Despite the wicket, it was a challenging day at the office for the South African.

 

Bowling Figures

Bowling Figures

 Liam McCarthy: 4-0-81-0  Kasun Rajitha: 4-0-75-0  Barry McCarthy: 4-0-69-0  Prasidh Krishna: 4-0-68-0  Kyle Abbott: 4-0-68-1

 

AUSTRALIA : THE COMMON OPPONENT

AUSTRALIA : THE COMMON OPPONENT

Australia appears in 3 of these 5 spells, proving again why they’re a nightmare for bowlers in T20Is. They have always implented the intentful batting taking on bowlers from powerplay itself.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK