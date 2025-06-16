Bowlers' Nightmares: Most Runs Conceded in One T20I Spell, One Indian Bowler In The List; Check Here
T20Is are brutal for bowlers, but some days are worse than others. Here are the costliest bowling spells in T20I history (only from Full Member nations).
Record Breaking Run Leaks
LIAM MCCARTHY (IRE)
Liam McCarthy conceded 81 runs in 4 overs vs West Indies in Bready, finishing with 0 wickets. It was a forgettable outing for the Irish pacer against a powerful Calypso batting lineup.
KASUN RAJITHA (SL)
Kasun Rajitha was taken apart for 75 runs in 4 overs without a wicket against Australia in Adelaide. The Sri Lankan bowler struggled to find his rhythm on a challenging pitch
BARRY MCCARTHY (IRE)
Barry McCarthy leaked 69 runs in 4 overs with no wickets against Afghanistan in Greater Noida. It was a belter pitch and bowlers had nothing to offer.
PRASIDH KRISHNA (IND)
Prasidh Krishna gave away 68 runs in 4 overs without a wicket vs South Africa in Johannesburg. The Indian pacer faced the full force of the Proteas' hitting.
KYLE ABBOTT (SA)
Kyle Abbott conceded 68 runs in 4 overs, but took 1 wicket against Australia in Guwahati. Despite the wicket, it was a challenging day at the office for the South African.
AUSTRALIA : THE COMMON OPPONENT
Australia appears in 3 of these 5 spells, proving again why they’re a nightmare for bowlers in T20Is. They have always implented the intentful batting taking on bowlers from powerplay itself.
