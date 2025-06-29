Captain Smriti Mandhana Joins Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur In This Elite List
From explosive starts to match-winning knocks, these leaders rose to the occasion. Their centuries have defined crucial moments in India’s T20 cricket history. Let’s take a look at Indian Captains Who Scored T20I Centuries.
Smriti Mandhana played a sensational knock, scoring a brilliant century as India handed England their largest-ever T20 defeat by runs, dominating them with a commanding 97-run victory at Trent Bridge.
Rohit Sharma - 118 vs Sri Lanka, 2017
It was A commanding innings that powered India to a strong position. Rohit’s timing and control were flawless throughout this century. This knock highlighted his ability to lead from the front.
Rohit Sharma - 111 vs West Indies, 2018
An unbeaten century that anchored India’s chase with poise and power. Rohit’s calm yet aggressive approach helped chase down a tough target. This innings remains one of his best inning.
Harmanpreet Kaur - 103 vs New Zealand, 2018
A trailblazing century that changed the landscape of Indian women’s cricket. Harmanpreet’s fearless hitting inspired countless young cricketers. Her knock was key to India’s rise in the women’s T20 arena.
Suryakumar Yadav - 100 vs South Africa, 2023
A stunning century showcasing his innovative and aggressive batting style. Suryakumar’s innings was crucial in establishing his leadership credentials. He’s now one of the most exciting captains in Indian T20 cricket.
Rohit Sharma - 121 vs Afghanistan, 2024
A dominant performance that showcased Rohit’s mastery in T20 cricket. His unbeaten knock helped India post a massive total. This century was his comeback innings that helped him reestablish himself in this format.
Smriti Mandhana - 112 vs England, 2025
The latest star captain to join the century club with an elegant innings. Smriti’s strokeplay and leadership shone bright in this high-pressure game. Her century was vital in India’s strong showing against England. India defeated England By 97 runs.
Captain Leading From Front
These centuries reflect India’s depth of leadership and batting talent in T20 cricket. From Rohit Sharma’s experience to Smriti Mandhana’s flair, the future looks bright. Each captain has left an indelible mark on the game with their match-winning centuries, they continue to inspire the next generation of Indian cricketers.
