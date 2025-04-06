Advertisement
Captain's Knock: The Greatest Unbeaten 90s in IPL History - Check In Pics

Captains have always played a pivotal role in the Indian Premier League, not just with their leadership but also through match-winning performances with the bat. Here’s a look at some of the most iconic unbeaten 90s scored by IPL captains. 

 

Updated:Apr 06, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Virat Kohli – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli – Royal Challengers Bangalore

The longtime skipper of RCB, Virat Kohli, has dominated the IPL with a plethora of records, including being the league's all-time leading run-scorer. One of his most iconic innings came in 2020 when he scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls against Chennai Super Kings, an innings that showcased his class and composure under pressure.

 

Shikhar Dhawan – Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan – Punjab Kings

Known for his consistency and flair, Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most reliable openers in IPL history. His explosive knock of 99* off 66 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 was a masterclass in controlled aggression and remains one of his finest innings as captain.

 

David Warner – Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner – Sunrisers Hyderabad

A three-time Orange Cap winner, David Warner has been a cornerstone of SRH’s batting lineup. In 2016, his unbeaten 93 off 58 balls against Gujarat Lions not only powered SRH to a commanding total but also demonstrated Warner’s brilliance as a leader and opener.

 

Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians

The most successful captain in IPL history, Rohit Sharma, led Mumbai Indians to five titles. Among his many standout performances, his blistering 98-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 remains one of his most destructive innings, setting the tone early in the tournament.

 

Dinesh Karthik – Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik – Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, a veteran of the league and a dependable finisher, delivered one of his finest innings in 2019 with an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals. It was a reminder of his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed.

 

KL Rahul – Punjab Kings

KL Rahul has consistently delivered against top IPL franchises like CSK, MI, and KKR. His unbeaten 98 against Chennai Super Kings in 2021 was a majestic display of timing, temperament, and leadership under pressure.

KL Rahul has consistently delivered against top IPL franchises like CSK, MI, and KKR. His unbeaten 98 against Chennai Super Kings in 2021 was a majestic display of timing, temperament, and leadership under pressure.

 

Shreyas Iyer – Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer – Punjab Kings

Appointed as captain for IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer made an instant impact with a captain’s knock of 97 runs against Gujarat Titans. His innings laid the foundation for a massive total and showcased his maturity and flair in leadership.

 

