Chandrakant Pandit Resigns as KKR Head Coach: 5 IPL Coaches Likely To Be Removed Or Resign Before IPL 2026 Auctions
Here is list of five coaches that may face sacking before IPL 2026 auctions.
High Stakes Involved
The Indian Premier League is a world of intense pressure and constant evolution, where success is fleeting and expectations are sky-high. As franchises relentlessly seek the perfect winning formula, the coaching staff often finds itself under immense scrutiny. With the massive IPL 2026 mega-auctions on the horizon, the stakes are even higher, promising significant changes.
Chandrakant Pandit Resigns from KKR
In a significant development, Chandrakant Pandit has resigned as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite leading KKR to the IPL 2024 title, a disappointing eighth-place finish in IPL 2025 led to his departure. This move highlights the unforgiving nature of the league, where past glories don't guarantee future security, especially with a major squad overhaul looming.
Justin Langer (Lucknow Super Giants - Head Coach)
Justin Langer finds his position as LSG's head coach under scrutiny after their seventh-place finish in IPL 2025. Reports suggest his future is uncertain, particularly with the recent appointment of Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach. LSG's management might be looking for a fresh approach to turn their fortunes around before the mega-auction. They will be focusing on an All India coaching setup.
Daniel Vettori (Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head Coach)
Daniel Vettori oversaw SRH's IPL 2025 campaign, where they finished sixth and missed the playoffs. Despite his efforts, the team's inconsistent performances put his role in question. Franchises often seek a complete reset when results don't align with expectations, making a coaching change a likely first step before rebuilding the squad.
Kumar Sangakkara (Rajasthan Royals - Director of Cricket & Head Coach)
Kumar Sangakkara, in his dual role for Rajasthan Royals, has seen the team struggle for consistent success, finishing a disappointing ninth in IPL 2025. With a mega-auction on the horizon, the Royals' management might opt for a new strategic direction. This could mean a change at the top to optimize their squad building and on-field performance.
Vikram Rathour (Rajasthan Royals - Batting Coach)
As Rajasthan Royals' batting coach, Vikram Rathour is also under pressure following the team's poor IPL 2025 showing. While not the head coach, specialist coaches are often part of a broader review process. The franchise's desire to rebuild and improve performance ahead of the IPL 2026 mega-auction could lead to changes across the entire coaching staff.
Paras Mhambrey (Mumbai Indians - Bowling Coach)
Paras Mhambrey, Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, is another key support staff member whose position could be impacted. MI reached the playoffs in IPL 2025 but fell short of the final, a rare occurrence for the five-time champions. In the high-stakes IPL environment, even successful franchises scrutinize all aspects of their setup for a fresh approach.
IPL 2026 Auctions: Anything Can Happen!
The IPL 2026 mega-auctions are set to be a watershed moment, promising significant shifts in team compositions and strategies. Coaching changes are often the first domino to fall as franchises prepare for a fresh start. With so many prominent names under pressure, the lead-up to the next season is bound to be filled with drama and anticipation.
