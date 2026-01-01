Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002301https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/cricket-calendar-2026-3-world-cups-ipl-wpl-nz-series-more-check-complete-cricket-schedule-with-exact-dates-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-will-play-these-many-matches-3002301
NewsPhotosCricket Calendar 2026: 3 World Cups, IPL, WPL, NZ Series & More : Check Complete Cricket Schedule With Exact Dates; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Will Play These Many Matches...
photoDetails

Cricket Calendar 2026: 3 World Cups, IPL, WPL, NZ Series & More : Check Complete Cricket Schedule With Exact Dates; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Will Play These Many Matches...

Complete cricket schedule for 2026 featuring ICC World Cups, IPL, WPL and India men’s fixtures with dates, venues and tournament details.

Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Major Cricket Events and India Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026

1/14
Major Cricket Events and India Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026

Check Complete cricket schedule for 2026 featuring ICC World Cups, IPL, WPL and India men’s fixtures with dates, venues and tournament details.

Follow Us

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026

2/14
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026

The WPL will run from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, continuing its rapid rise as a premier platform for women’s T20 cricket and elite international talent.

 

Follow Us

ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup

3/14
ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup

Scheduled from January 15 to February 6 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, the U19 World Cup will spotlight future stars, with several nations unveiling the next generation of international cricketers.

 

Follow Us

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

4/14
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

From February 7 to March 8, India and Sri Lanka will co-host the Men’s T20 World Cup, bringing global attention to the subcontinent and setting the stage for intense, high-stakes cricket.

 

Follow Us

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

5/14
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Running from March 26 to May 31, IPL 2026 will once again dominate the cricketing calendar, blending elite competition, emerging talent, and unmatched fan engagement across venues.

 

Follow Us

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

6/14
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

England will host the Women’s T20 World Cup from June 12 to July 5, marking another major step in the growth of women’s cricket and global visibility of the women’s game.

 

Follow Us

India vs New Zealand – Home Series (January)

7/14
India vs New Zealand – Home Series (January)

India begin their year with a home ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore, testing depth and combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

ODIs

Jan 11 – 1st ODI, Vadodara Jan 14 – 2nd ODI, Rajkot Jan 18 – 3rd ODI, Indore

 

Follow Us

India vs New Zealand – T20I Series

8/14
India vs New Zealand – T20I Series

The tour continues with five T20Is across Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram, offering a final build-up phase before the global T20 event.

T20Is

Jan 21 – 1st T20I, Nagpur Jan 23 – 2nd T20I, Raipur Jan 25 – 3rd T20I, Guwahati Jan 28 – 4th T20I, Visakhapatnam Jan 31 – 5th T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

 

Follow Us

India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

9/14
India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

India’s World Cup campaign will unfold between February and March, with expectations high as the hosts aim to leverage home conditions and strong squad depth.

February–March | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Feb 7 – Mar 8 Hosts: India & Sri Lanka

Follow Us

India Tour of England (July)

10/14
India Tour of England (July)

India travel to England for a white-ball tour featuring five T20Is and three ODIs, testing adaptability in challenging conditions across historic English venues.

T20Is

Jul 1 – 1st T20I, Chester-le-Street Jul 4 – 2nd T20I, Manchester Jul 7 – 3rd T20I, Nottingham Jul 9 – 4th T20I, Bristol Jul 11 – 5th T20I, Southampton

ODIs

Jul 14 – 1st ODI, Birmingham Jul 16 – 2nd ODI, Cardiff Jul 19 – 3rd ODI, Lord’s

Follow Us

India Tour of Sri Lanka (August)

11/14
India Tour of Sri Lanka (August)

A two-match Test series in Sri Lanka will place emphasis on spin, patience, and technical discipline, forming a crucial part of India’s red-ball calendar.

August | India tour of Sri Lanka

2 Tests

 

Follow Us

Bangladesh & Afghanistan Assignments (September)

12/14
Bangladesh & Afghanistan Assignments (September)

India face Bangladesh in a six-match limited-overs series, followed by a neutral-venue T20I tour of Afghanistan, adding intensity to a crowded late-season schedule.

 

Follow Us

West Indies Tour of India

13/14
West Indies Tour of India

The West Indies arrive in India for three ODIs and five T20Is, bringing explosive batting and flair to Indian conditions in a fan-favourite series.

 

Follow Us

Year-End Tours: New Zealand and Sri Lanka

14/14
Year-End Tours: New Zealand and Sri Lanka

India close 2026 with a demanding tour of New Zealand, followed by Sri Lanka’s visit to India in December, ensuring a packed finish to an unforgettable cricketing year.

Follow Us
cricket calendar 2026cricket schedule 2026India Cricket Schedule 2026team india fixtures 2026major cricket events 2026icc cricket events 2026T20 World Cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 India Sri Lankaicc men’s t20 world cup 2026 scheduleWomen’s T20 World Cup 2026icc women’s t20 world cup england 2026IPL 2026 scheduleipl 2026 datesWPL 2026 scheduleWPL 2026 venuesunder 19 world cup 2026u19 men’s world cup 2026 scheduleindia vs new zealand 2026new zealand tour of india 2026india home season 2026india cricket home matches 2026India Tour Of England 2026india vs england t20i series 2026India vs England ODI series 2026india tour of sri lanka 2026india vs sri lanka test series 2026india tour of bangladesh 2026india vs bangladesh 2026 scheduleindia tour of afghanistan 2026west indies tour of india 2026india vs west indies 2026india tour of new zealand 2026india vs new zealand tests 2026sri lanka tour of india 2026india vs sri lanka odi t20 2026team india o
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Happy New Year 2026
Hosting New Year’s Eve At Home? 7 Tasty Dinner Ideas That Will Make Everyone Ask For Seconds
camera icon10
title
Khushi Mukherjee Suryakumar Yadav
Meet Khushi Mukherjee: Splitsvilla Star, Model & Actress Who Claimed Suryakumar Yadav Messaged Her
camera icon10
title
New Year’s eve
New Year’s Eve: Did You Know Which Country Celebrates First and Last? Check Where India Stands In The Countdown To January 1, 2026
camera icon7
title
New Year 2026
New Year 2026: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Ring In Festivities Abroad
camera icon12
title
Ellyse Perry dating
Is Ellyse Perry Getting Married? Inside RCB Star’s Love Life