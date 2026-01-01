Cricket Calendar 2026: 3 World Cups, IPL, WPL, NZ Series & More : Check Complete Cricket Schedule With Exact Dates; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Will Play These Many Matches...
Complete cricket schedule for 2026 featuring ICC World Cups, IPL, WPL and India men’s fixtures with dates, venues and tournament details.
Major Cricket Events and India Men’s Cricket Schedule 2026
Check Complete cricket schedule for 2026 featuring ICC World Cups, IPL, WPL and India men’s fixtures with dates, venues and tournament details.
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026
The WPL will run from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, continuing its rapid rise as a premier platform for women’s T20 cricket and elite international talent.
ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup
Scheduled from January 15 to February 6 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, the U19 World Cup will spotlight future stars, with several nations unveiling the next generation of international cricketers.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
From February 7 to March 8, India and Sri Lanka will co-host the Men’s T20 World Cup, bringing global attention to the subcontinent and setting the stage for intense, high-stakes cricket.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Running from March 26 to May 31, IPL 2026 will once again dominate the cricketing calendar, blending elite competition, emerging talent, and unmatched fan engagement across venues.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
England will host the Women’s T20 World Cup from June 12 to July 5, marking another major step in the growth of women’s cricket and global visibility of the women’s game.
India vs New Zealand – Home Series (January)
India begin their year with a home ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore, testing depth and combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.
ODIs
Jan 11 – 1st ODI, Vadodara Jan 14 – 2nd ODI, Rajkot Jan 18 – 3rd ODI, Indore
India vs New Zealand – T20I Series
The tour continues with five T20Is across Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram, offering a final build-up phase before the global T20 event.
T20Is
Jan 21 – 1st T20I, Nagpur Jan 23 – 2nd T20I, Raipur Jan 25 – 3rd T20I, Guwahati Jan 28 – 4th T20I, Visakhapatnam Jan 31 – 5th T20I, Thiruvananthapuram
India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
India’s World Cup campaign will unfold between February and March, with expectations high as the hosts aim to leverage home conditions and strong squad depth.
February–March | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Feb 7 – Mar 8 Hosts: India & Sri Lanka
India Tour of England (July)
India travel to England for a white-ball tour featuring five T20Is and three ODIs, testing adaptability in challenging conditions across historic English venues.
T20Is
Jul 1 – 1st T20I, Chester-le-Street Jul 4 – 2nd T20I, Manchester Jul 7 – 3rd T20I, Nottingham Jul 9 – 4th T20I, Bristol Jul 11 – 5th T20I, Southampton
ODIs
Jul 14 – 1st ODI, Birmingham Jul 16 – 2nd ODI, Cardiff Jul 19 – 3rd ODI, Lord’s
India Tour of Sri Lanka (August)
A two-match Test series in Sri Lanka will place emphasis on spin, patience, and technical discipline, forming a crucial part of India’s red-ball calendar.
August | India tour of Sri Lanka
2 Tests
Bangladesh & Afghanistan Assignments (September)
India face Bangladesh in a six-match limited-overs series, followed by a neutral-venue T20I tour of Afghanistan, adding intensity to a crowded late-season schedule.
West Indies Tour of India
The West Indies arrive in India for three ODIs and five T20Is, bringing explosive batting and flair to Indian conditions in a fan-favourite series.
Year-End Tours: New Zealand and Sri Lanka
India close 2026 with a demanding tour of New Zealand, followed by Sri Lanka’s visit to India in December, ensuring a packed finish to an unforgettable cricketing year.
Trending Photos