CSK Predicted XI vs RCB including impact player: Will Dewald Brevis & MS Dhoni play? This 11 can deliver first IPL 2026 win for Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co.
CSK aim to bounce back after two losses as they face RCB in IPL 2026. Check predicted XI, Will Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni play?.
CSK predicted XI vs RCB
CSK’s IPL 2026 campaign has hit an early roadblock. A second consecutive defeat this time against PBKS has raised serious concerns, especially after conceding a massive 210 at Chepauk. For a team known for control and composure, this loss felt unusually one-sided and alarming.
Check their predcted 11 that can turaround their chances for IPL 2026.
CSK struggling
A 0-2 start is far from ideal for a franchise like CSK. The pressure is already mounting on Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men, with questions around bowling execution and middle-over control becoming louder after each game.
Arch Rivals RCB
The challenge only gets tougher from here. CSK now face arch-rivals RCB in a high-voltage Southern Derby at the Chinnaswamy Stadium a venue known for its unforgiving nature towards bowlers and its love for high-scoring thrillers.
Top order
For this crucial clash, CSK might look to tweak their playing XI. Sanju Samson is expected to take up wicketkeeping duties, alongside young Ayush Mhatre at the top, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad anchors the batting lineup.
Destructive finishers
The middle-order could feature a mix of power and stability with Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shivam Dube players capable of accelerating quickly and handling pressure situations in a must-win encounter.
Bowlers
Experience down the order remains key, with Karthik Sharma likely to finish innings, while Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed form the core of the bowling attack tasked with delivering under pressure.
Impact Sub
The Impact Player role could prove decisive once again. Options like Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, or Rahul Chahar give CSK flexibility depending on match situations a factor that could tilt the balance in a close contest.
Dewald Brevis may return
One of the biggest talking points ahead of this clash is the possible return of Dewald Brevis. His explosive batting ability adds a completely different dimension to CSK’s lineup and could be the spark they desperately need.
Run fest loading
Chinnaswamy Stadium is synonymous with run-fests. With short boundaries and a flat pitch, bowlers often struggle to contain batters, making it essential for CSK’s batting unit to step up and possibly outscore the opposition.
Predicted 11
Sanju Samson (wk) Ayush Mhatre Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Dewald Brevis Sarfaraz Khan Shivam Dube Karthik Sharma Anshul Kamboj Matt Henry Noor Ahmad Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player Options: Gurjapneet Singh / Prashant Veer / Rahul Chahar
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