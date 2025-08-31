Delhi Capitals Eyes New Captain: 5 Players Who Could Replace Axar PATEL; Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal And...
The Capitals franchise is set to appoint a new captain for IPL 2026. Axar Patel, who led the side last season, is expected to remain as a player but not continue as captain. IPL 2025 marked Patel’s first full-time leadership role, but the team missed out on playoffs.
Capitals Eye New Captain for IPL 2026
The Capitals franchise is set to appoint a new captain for IPL 2026. Axar Patel, who led the side last season, is expected to remain as a player but not continue as captain. IPL 2025 marked Patel’s first full-time leadership role, but the team missed out on playoffs.
Sanju Samson - The Automatic Choice?
With Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals, he emerges as a natural captaincy candidate if Delhi Capitals manage their budget well. Samson’s leadership experience and aggressive style make him an attractive pick. He could be the default option if acquired in the IPL auction.
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Future Leader Potential
If Samson stays with Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal may seek captaincy elsewhere. Should Jaiswal enter the IPL auction, Delhi Capitals could secure him with the promise of leading the side. His young age and cricketing skill position him as a promising captain for the future.
Faf du Plessis - Experience on the Field
Faf du Plessis filled in as deputy captain during Axar’s absence in 2025. However, Delhi might want a younger leader to carry the team forward. Though rich in international experience, his age may be a factor the franchise considers carefully.
Venkatesh Iyer - Potential Auction Captain
KKR is likely to trade Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2026, making him available in the auction. Capitals could bring him in and appoint him captain given his all-round abilities and experience. Despite a tough 2025, his talent and leadership potential remain valuable assets.
Steve Smith - Auction Surprise Candidate
Steve Smith, a seasoned international leader and MLC winner, could be brought in the auction and appointed captain. His vast tactical knowledge and calm demeanor offer strategic advantages. Smith’s leadership experience across leagues makes him a worthy contender.
KL Rahul - The Top Contender Who Hesitated
KL Rahul was considered the automatic candidate for captaincy and remains the top contender. However, he reportedly declined the captaincy offer previously. His experience and batting prowess make him a strong candidate should he reconsider.
Trending Photos