NewsPhotosDelhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Auction Buys, Predicted XI & Everything You Need To Know; KL Rahul To Mitchell Starc
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Auction Buys, Predicted XI & Everything You Need To Know; KL Rahul To Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals full squad for IPL 2026 revealed. Check updated DC players list, auction buys including David Miller, Ben Duckett, Prithvi Shaw, retentions and squad details. 

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
DC Squad Overview – IPL 2026

1/10
Delhi Capitals entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with a clear focus on strengthening their batting depth, picking eight players overall.

 

Auction Strategy Explained

2/10
DC bought eight players at the auction, with as many as five specialist batters, underlining their intent to bolster run-scoring consistency.

 

Big-Name Batting Additions

3/10
Experienced internationals David Miller and Ben Duckett headline DC’s auction buys, adding firepower and flexibility to the middle order.

 

Predicted Playing XI – IPL 2026

4/10
KL Rahul (c) Ben Duckett David Miller Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Sameer Rizvi

Vipraj Nigam

Kuldeep Yadav Mitchell Starc T Natarajan

Auqib Nabi

 

Focus on Batting Depth

5/10
With KL Rahul at the helm, DC have surrounded him with multiple batting options to avoid over-reliance on a single phase of the innings.

 

Young & Uncapped Talent

6/10
Young & Uncapped Talent

Delhi Capitals also invested in uncapped Indian players like Sahil Parakh and Auqib Nabi, aiming for long-term squad balance.

 

Retained Stars

7/10
DC retained key names including KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan.

 

Overseas Slots

8/10
With overseas stars like Miller, Duckett, Stubbs, Starc, Ngidi and Nissanka, DC have filled all their overseas slots for IPL 2026.

Players Bought at Auction

9/10
David Miller Ben Duckett Auqib Nabi Pathum Nissanka Lungi Ngidi Sahil Parakh Prithvi Shaw Kyle Jamieson

 

Full DC Squad – IPL 2026

10/10
Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

