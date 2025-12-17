Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Auction Buys, Predicted XI & Everything You Need To Know; KL Rahul To Mitchell Starc
Delhi Capitals full squad for IPL 2026 revealed. Check updated DC players list, auction buys including David Miller, Ben Duckett, Prithvi Shaw, retentions and squad details.
DC Squad Overview – IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with a clear focus on strengthening their batting depth, picking eight players overall.
Auction Strategy Explained
DC bought eight players at the auction, with as many as five specialist batters, underlining their intent to bolster run-scoring consistency.
Big-Name Batting Additions
Experienced internationals David Miller and Ben Duckett headline DC’s auction buys, adding firepower and flexibility to the middle order.
Predicted Playing XI – IPL 2026
KL Rahul (c) Ben Duckett David Miller Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Sameer Rizvi
Vipraj Nigam
Kuldeep Yadav Mitchell Starc T Natarajan
Auqib Nabi
Focus on Batting Depth
With KL Rahul at the helm, DC have surrounded him with multiple batting options to avoid over-reliance on a single phase of the innings.
Young & Uncapped Talent
Delhi Capitals also invested in uncapped Indian players like Sahil Parakh and Auqib Nabi, aiming for long-term squad balance.
Retained Stars
DC retained key names including KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan.
Overseas Slots
With overseas stars like Miller, Duckett, Stubbs, Starc, Ngidi and Nissanka, DC have filled all their overseas slots for IPL 2026.
Players Bought at Auction
David Miller Ben Duckett Auqib Nabi Pathum Nissanka Lungi Ngidi Sahil Parakh Prithvi Shaw Kyle Jamieson
Full DC Squad – IPL 2026
Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.
