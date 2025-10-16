Delhi Capitals Keen On Buying Sanju Samson : 5 Players They Can Release To Get Him Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
Delhi Capitals target Sanju Samson in a blockbuster IPL 2026 trade with Rajasthan Royals. Explore 5 players DC could release, including Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, to secure Samson, with auction prices and a revamped dream squad.
5 Players DC Can Release To Get Sanju Samson
In a massive IPL shake-up ahead of the 2026 auctions, Delhi Capitals (DC) are reportedly in advanced talks with Rajasthan Royals (RR) to snag wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. The explosive opener, a RR mainstay since 2013, has requested a release to seek fresh challenges. Fans are buzzing could this be the deal that flips DC's fortunes?
Sanju Samson To DC?
Sanju Samson has been RR's heartbeat, But with RR's rebuild and his desire for a captaincy role elsewhere, 2025 could be his last dance in pink. DC sees him as the ideal KL Rahul partner a dynamic WK-batsman who thrives under pressure. Reports from insiders hint at a player swap, but details are under wraps. If sealed, it's a game-changer for IPL 2026!
The Ripple Effect – KL Rahul's Parallel Drama
Recent reports suggest that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are interested in acquiring KL Rahul from the Delhi Capitals (DC), potentially through a trade deal before IPL 2026. KKR are reportedly looking at Rahul for a leadership role, possibly as their captain, along with opening the batting and keeping wickets. He was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 auction for ₹14 crore
DC Revamp
To make room for Samson (and free up auction purse), DC must release players ahead of the 2026 mega auction. With a bloated squad post-2025 buys, they're eyeing cuts from underperformers or overlaps. Focus: Batsmen and bowlers who didn't fire in 2025's campaign
Faf du Plessis (Auction Price: ₹2 crore):
During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Faf du Plessis was purchased by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for his base price of ₹2 crore. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his former team, did not use their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him. Releasing him saves ₹2 crore and opens the top order.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Auction Price: ₹9 crore): The Aussie prodigy exploded in 2024 (330 runs @ 234 SR) but did not participate in the entire IPL 2025 season. He played only the first six matches, scoring 55 runs at a strike rate of 105.77, before being dropped and then opting out of the remainder of the season.
Karun Nair
Karun Nair was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹50 lakh. In the IPL 2025 season, Karun Nair played 8 matches and scored a total of 198 runs. His highest score was 89 runs against Mumbai Indians As a backup batsman, he's low-cost but low-impact , easy release to trim the bench. Savings: ₹50 lakh.
T Natarajan
T Natarajan (Auction Price: ₹10.75 crore): DC's 2025 death-bowling hero (18 wickets @ 7.8 eco) shone, but with Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar, overlaps arise. His left-arm angle is gold, but ₹10.75 crore could fund two uncapped gems. Tough call, but strategic.
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman was signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the IPL 2025 season as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. He was signed for INR 6 crore (approximately 60 million Indian rupees)
Squad
Batsmen: Ashutosh Sharma, Harry Brook, Sameer Rizvi, Sediqullah Atal, Tristan Stubbs, Sanju Samson (new!). All-Rounders: Ajay Mandal, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Manvanth Kumar, T Vijay, Vipraj Nigam. Wicketkeepers: Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, KL Rahul (if retained). Bowlers: Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
Trending Photos