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NewsPhotosDhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar was set to be a Cricketer! Got rejected for Nepotism - Now Directed Rs 1300 Cr + Blockbuster! The Shocking Cricket twist that gave birth to Dhurandhar YOU WON'T BELIEVE
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Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar was set to be a Cricketer! Got rejected for Nepotism - Now Directed Rs 1300 Cr + Blockbuster! The Shocking Cricket twist that gave birth to Dhurandhar YOU WON'T BELIEVE

Aditya Dhar's epic rise from rejection to Bollywood glory. Read the full story

Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
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The Dream That Started It All

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The Dream That Started It All

Aditya Dhar once chased glory on the cricket pitch, aiming for India's U-19 team in 2002. A promising all-rounder from Delhi, he played competitively and dreamed of wearing the blue jersey.

 

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Biggest WHAT IF

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Biggest WHAT IF

Aditya was set for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2002 spot but was allegedly dropped due to "political influence" and favoritism. Reports claim Stuart Binny (son of former India player Roger Binny) took his place.

 

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The Heartbreaking Snub

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The Heartbreaking Snub

Filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed: "He was a cricketer but could not get into the Under-19 team because of some political influence... He was very disappointed." Viral claims point to nepotism in Indian cricket.

 

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Stuart Binny's Selection

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Stuart Binny's Selection

Stuart Binny played in the 2002 U-19 WC (34 runs, 2 wickets in 6 matches). The decision sparked debates: Was merit overlooked for connections? Aditya felt broken.

 

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The Turning Point – Watching Gardish

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The Turning Point – Watching Gardish

Devastated at home, Aditya watched the film Gardish (1993). It inspired him: "This is something I want to do." He quit cricket and moved to Mumbai in 2006.

 

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Struggles in Bollywood Begin

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Struggles in Bollywood Begin

Starting as an assistant director and dialogue writer, Aditya worked under Priyadarshan for years. He faced rejections and lack of credit but honed storytelling skills.

 

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Breakthrough with Uri

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Breakthrough with Uri

Aditya's directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) became a massive hit and won him the National Film Award for Best Direction. Cricket's loss was cinema's gain.

 

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Dhurandhar – The Blockbuster Explosion

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Dhurandhar – The Blockbuster Explosion

Directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as a spy in a high-octane action-thriller. Released Dec 2025, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India.

 

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Record-Shattering Numbers

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Record-Shattering Numbers

Dhurandhar earned Rs894+ crore net in India, over ₹1,354 crore worldwide (including ₹299 crore overseas). It crossed ₹1,000 crore globally fast, with 3.6 crore footfalls.

 

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Highest-Grossing Milestones

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Highest-Grossing Milestones

Became the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language (Hindi), 4th biggest Indian grosser all-time, and top post-COVID Bollywood hit. Aditya's vision paid off massively.

 

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Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge Arrives Today!

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Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge Arrives Today!

Sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases March 19, 2026 (today!). Ranveer Singh reprises his double role in multilingual action drama (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, etc.). Massive hype ahead!

 

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From Cricket Rejection to Rs1300 Cr King

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From Cricket Rejection to Rs1300 Cr King

Cricket's "no" led to Bollywood's biggest "yes." Aditya Dhar's journey proves: God's plan > human politics. What if he had made the U-19 team? No Dhurandhar empire today! 

 

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