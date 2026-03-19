Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar was set to be a Cricketer! Got rejected for Nepotism - Now Directed Rs 1300 Cr + Blockbuster! The Shocking Cricket twist that gave birth to Dhurandhar YOU WON'T BELIEVE
Aditya Dhar's epic rise from rejection to Bollywood glory. Read the full story
The Dream That Started It All
Aditya Dhar once chased glory on the cricket pitch, aiming for India's U-19 team in 2002. A promising all-rounder from Delhi, he played competitively and dreamed of wearing the blue jersey.
Biggest WHAT IF
Aditya was set for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2002 spot but was allegedly dropped due to "political influence" and favoritism. Reports claim Stuart Binny (son of former India player Roger Binny) took his place.
The Heartbreaking Snub
Filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed: "He was a cricketer but could not get into the Under-19 team because of some political influence... He was very disappointed." Viral claims point to nepotism in Indian cricket.
Stuart Binny's Selection
Stuart Binny played in the 2002 U-19 WC (34 runs, 2 wickets in 6 matches). The decision sparked debates: Was merit overlooked for connections? Aditya felt broken.
The Turning Point – Watching Gardish
Devastated at home, Aditya watched the film Gardish (1993). It inspired him: "This is something I want to do." He quit cricket and moved to Mumbai in 2006.
Struggles in Bollywood Begin
Starting as an assistant director and dialogue writer, Aditya worked under Priyadarshan for years. He faced rejections and lack of credit but honed storytelling skills.
Breakthrough with Uri
Aditya's directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) became a massive hit and won him the National Film Award for Best Direction. Cricket's loss was cinema's gain.
Dhurandhar – The Blockbuster Explosion
Directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as a spy in a high-octane action-thriller. Released Dec 2025, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India.
Record-Shattering Numbers
Dhurandhar earned Rs894+ crore net in India, over ₹1,354 crore worldwide (including ₹299 crore overseas). It crossed ₹1,000 crore globally fast, with 3.6 crore footfalls.
Highest-Grossing Milestones
Became the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language (Hindi), 4th biggest Indian grosser all-time, and top post-COVID Bollywood hit. Aditya's vision paid off massively.
Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge Arrives Today!
Sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases March 19, 2026 (today!). Ranveer Singh reprises his double role in multilingual action drama (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, etc.). Massive hype ahead!
From Cricket Rejection to Rs1300 Cr King
Cricket's "no" led to Bollywood's biggest "yes." Aditya Dhar's journey proves: God's plan > human politics. What if he had made the U-19 team? No Dhurandhar empire today!
Trending Photos