Dinesh Karthik’s All-Time India T20I XI : Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina Snubbed, Who Is The Captain? Check Full 11
Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared his selection for the all-time greatest Indian T20I XI.
DK'S 11
Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared his selection for the all-time greatest Indian T20I XI. Drawing from his rich experience representing India in the shortest format, Karthik picked a balanced team featuring legendary players.
MS Dhoni (c)
Captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter who led India to the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup victory. Known for his calm leadership and finishing skills.
Rohit Sharma
Dynamic opener and 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain. One of the highest run-scorers in T20I history with a powerful batting style.
Virat Kohli
India’s second-highest run scorer in T20Is. Renowned for his consistency, technique, and match-winning innings across formats. Man Of The Tournament of 2014 and 2016.
Suryakumar Yadav
Current T20I captain and one of India’s most reliable middle-order batters. Known for aggressive strokeplay and versatility.
Yuvraj Singh
Iconic all-rounder famous for hitting six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Played pivotal roles in India’s white-ball successes.
Hardik Pandya
Premier all-rounder key to India’s 2024 World Cup triumph. Utilizes aggressive batting and effective seam bowling.
Axar Patel
Underrated all-rounder praised for his slow left-arm orthodox bowling and handy contributions with the bat.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Experienced swing bowler known for his death-over prowess and smart bowling variations in limited overs.
Varun Chakravarthy
Mystery spinner who has impressed with his wicket-taking ability and clever variations in T20 cricket. Varun 2.0 has been exceptional
Jasprit Bumrah
India’s premier fast bowler and 2024 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament. Known for his deadly yorkers and accuracy.
Abhishek Sharma
Despite being the youngest , the Promising opener with explosive batting has made the cut in DK's 11.
Trending Photos