Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2936298https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/divya-deshmukh-to-manu-bhaker-the-new-era-of-indian-sportswomen-atletic-prowess-with-shining-glamour-2936298
NewsPhotosDivya Deshmukh To Manu Bhaker: The New Era of Indian Sportswomen ; Atletic Prowess With Shining Glamour
photoDetails

Divya Deshmukh To Manu Bhaker: The New Era of Indian Sportswomen ; Atletic Prowess With Shining Glamour

A new era dawns for Indian sportswomen. They're not just conquering fields, but captivating hearts.Witness the blend of athletic prowess and undeniable glamour. Here are 5 super woman from Indian Sports.

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Follow Us

New Era

1/8
New Era

A new era dawns for Indian sportswomen. They're not just conquering fields, but captivating hearts.Witness the blend of athletic prowess and undeniable glamour. Here are 5 Such super Indian woman in sports- 

 

Follow Us

Divya Deshmukh

2/8
Divya Deshmukh

Chess Queen with Charisma Divya Deshmukh, a chess prodigy, commands the board globally.Her sharp intellect and youthful confidence shine brightly.A rising star redefining success with grace.

 

Follow Us

Manika Batra

3/8
Manika Batra

Manika Batra's table tennis skills dazzle on the world stage.Her dynamic play is matched by her vibrant presence.A true icon, serving up style and victories.

Follow Us

Manu Bhaker

4/8
Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker's precision in shooting brings Olympic glory.Her young age and composed demeanor exude confidence.A trailblazer, hitting targets and inspiring millions.

 

Follow Us

Shaili Singh

5/8
Shaili Singh

Shaili Singh's powerful long jumps are setting new records.Her dedication and emerging talent promise a brilliant future.A captivating athlete, soaring high with every leap.

 

Follow Us

Nikhat Zareen

6/8
Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen, a two-time World Champion, dominates the boxing ring. Her fierce determination and confident persona make her a global star. A powerful athlete who packs a punch, both literally and figuratively.

 

Follow Us

Beyond the Arena: A Broader Impact

7/8
Beyond the Arena: A Broader Impact

These women are more than just athletes; they are role models. They break barriers, challenge norms, and redefine success. Their influence extends far beyond their respective sports.

 

Follow Us

Inspiring a Generation

8/8
Inspiring a Generation

This new era celebrates talent, hard work, and individuality.These sportswomen prove that excellence and glamour can coexist. They inspire countless dreams, on and off the field.

Follow Us
Indian sportswomenfemale athletes Indiawomen in sports IndiaIndian sports iconsnew era Indian sportswomenIndian female athletes successglamour in Indian sportssportswomen and fashioninspiring Indian women athletesIndian women's sports revolutionempowering Indian sportswomenglobal impact Indian female athletesIndian women's sports achievementsfemale sports stars IndiaIndian women breaking barriersathletic excellence Indiamodern Indian sportswomenwomen's sports India growthIndian female role modelssports and style IndiaDivya DeshmukhDivya Deshmukh chessIndian chess prodigyWoman Grandmaster IndiaDivya Deshmukh FIDE World CupManika BatraManika Batra Table TennisIndian table tennis starManika Batra Commonwealth GamesManika Batra OlympicsManu BhakerManu Bhaker shootingIndian shooter Manu BhakerManu Bhaker Olympic medalManu Bhaker Paris 2024Shaili SinghShaili Singh long jumpIndian long jumperShaili Singh World U20 Championships
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
Horror Movies Watchlist: 7 Gory Netflix Films That’ll Leave You Scarred
camera icon8
title
From MS Dhoni to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 6 Sports Biopics That Turned Theatres Into Stadiums
camera icon12
title
Ind vs Eng
Meet ‘THESE’ 6 Indian Batters Who Scored 1000-Plus Test Runs In England; KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant Join Elite List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh: 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags, BIG Screen And More - Check Out Maruti Ertiga's Closest Rival
camera icon10
title
Cricketers who never won world cup
8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK