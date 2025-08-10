Don’t Write Them Off: 8 Reasons Why Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Deserve To Play ODI World Cup 2027
As per a report in Dainik Jagran, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma is guaranteed a spot in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad. With both having retired from T20Is and Tests, match time will be limited, raising doubts among selectors and BCCI. To stay in contention, they reportedly must participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over tournament starting December 2025.
Here are some strong reasons why The Duo Is A Must For World Cup 2027.
Roko Must For 2027 World Cup
The Leader
Rohit Sharma has led India to victory in 23 of his last 24 ICC matches, showcasing an unmatched winning streak. His calm temperament and tactical acumen have made him a reliable leader, performing consistently under pressure to guide India to success on the world stage.
Rohit Sharma’s Phenomenal Overall ODI Stats
Rohit Sharma has played 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs in 265 innings with 36 not outs. Averaging close to 49 with a strike rate around 90, he owns 31 centuries and 55 half-centuries, including a record three double hundreds. His unmatched ability to convert starts into monumental scores makes him one of ODI cricket’s all-time greats.
Rohit Sharma’s Dominance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup
Rohit scored 597 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup at an impressive average of 54.27 and strike rate of 126. His ability to deliver aggressive yet stable starts was vital in building solid foundations for India’s innings across diverse conditions.
Consistent Match-Winner in Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit’s influence continued as he earned the Player of the Match award in the 2025 Champions Trophy. His outstanding performance in critical matches solidifies his status as India’s premier match-winner and captain, someone who delivers when it matters the most.
Virat Kohli’s Historic Record at the 2023 World Cup
Virat Kohli was the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings at an astounding average of 95.62. His three centuries and six fifties highlight his exceptional consistency and ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks.
Virat’s Strong Contribution in 2025 Champions Trophy
Kohli continued his fine form in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs at an average of 54.50, including an unbeaten century against Pakistan. His presence adds experience and stability in pressure situations, proving he remains a vital cog in India’s ODI machinery.
Virat Kohli’s Stellar Career ODI Stats
Virat Kohli has played 302 ODIs, scoring 14,181 runs in 290 innings with 45 not outs. He boasts a highest score of 183, an incredible batting average of 57.88, and a total of 15,192 career ODI balls faced at a strike rate of 93.34. Kohli holds a record 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries, with 1,325 fours and 152 sixes to his name. His unmatched consistency makes him the greatest ODI batsman of the modern era.
Rohit’s and Virat’s Commitment Beyond Age
At ages 38 and 36 respectively, both Rohit and Virat continue to defy age norms, showing remarkable fitness, passion, and determination. Their sustained performances demonstrate their ability to contribute meaningfully in the 2027 World Cup despite competition from younger
Legends Deserve Respect - Farewells vs Criticism
While countries like Australia plan grand farewells for Kohli and Rohit during their 2025 tour, Indian cricket faces criticism for questioning their futures. These legends have shaped an era with unmatched records and resilience. They deserve honour and respect, not doubts or premature farewells, as their legacy inspires generations ahead.
