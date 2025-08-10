Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944228https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/don-t-write-them-off-8-reasons-why-virat-kohli-rohit-sharma-deserve-to-play-odi-world-cup-2027-2944228
NewsPhotosDon’t Write Them Off: 8 Reasons Why Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Deserve To Play ODI World Cup 2027
photoDetails

Don’t Write Them Off: 8 Reasons Why Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Deserve To Play ODI World Cup 2027

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma is guaranteed a spot in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad. With both having retired from T20Is and Tests, match time will be limited, raising doubts among selectors and BCCI. To stay in contention, they reportedly must participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over tournament starting December 2025.

Here are some strong reasons why The Duo Is  A Must For World Cup 2027.

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Roko Must For 2027 World Cup

1/10
Roko Must For 2027 World Cup

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma is guaranteed a spot in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad. With both having retired from T20Is and Tests, match time will be limited, raising doubts among selectors and BCCI. To stay in contention, they reportedly must participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over tournament starting December 2025.

Here are some strong reasons why The Duo Is  A Must For World Cup 2027.

Follow Us

The Leader

2/10
The Leader

Rohit Sharma has led India to victory in 23 of his last 24 ICC matches, showcasing an unmatched winning streak. His calm temperament and tactical acumen have made him a reliable leader, performing consistently under pressure to guide India to success on the world stage.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma’s Phenomenal Overall ODI Stats

3/10
Rohit Sharma’s Phenomenal Overall ODI Stats

Rohit Sharma has played 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs in 265 innings with 36 not outs. Averaging close to 49 with a strike rate around 90, he owns 31 centuries and 55 half-centuries, including a record three double hundreds. His unmatched ability to convert starts into monumental scores makes him one of ODI cricket’s all-time greats.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma’s Dominance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup

4/10
Rohit Sharma’s Dominance in the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Rohit scored 597 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup at an impressive average of 54.27 and strike rate of 126. His ability to deliver aggressive yet stable starts was vital in building solid foundations for India’s innings across diverse conditions.

 

Follow Us

Consistent Match-Winner in Champions Trophy 2025

5/10
Consistent Match-Winner in Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit’s influence continued as he earned the Player of the Match award in the 2025 Champions Trophy. His outstanding performance in critical matches solidifies his status as India’s premier match-winner and captain, someone who delivers when it matters the most.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli’s Historic Record at the 2023 World Cup

6/10
Virat Kohli’s Historic Record at the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 World Cup, scoring 765 runs in 11 innings at an astounding average of 95.62. His three centuries and six fifties highlight his exceptional consistency and ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks.

 

Follow Us

Virat’s Strong Contribution in 2025 Champions Trophy

7/10
Virat’s Strong Contribution in 2025 Champions Trophy

Kohli continued his fine form in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs at an average of 54.50, including an unbeaten century against Pakistan. His presence adds experience and stability in pressure situations, proving he remains a vital cog in India’s ODI machinery.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli’s Stellar Career ODI Stats

8/10
Virat Kohli’s Stellar Career ODI Stats

Virat Kohli has played 302 ODIs, scoring 14,181 runs in 290 innings with 45 not outs. He boasts a highest score of 183, an incredible batting average of 57.88, and a total of 15,192 career ODI balls faced at a strike rate of 93.34. Kohli holds a record 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries, with 1,325 fours and 152 sixes to his name. His unmatched consistency makes him the greatest ODI batsman of the modern era.

Follow Us

Rohit’s and Virat’s Commitment Beyond Age

9/10
Rohit’s and Virat’s Commitment Beyond Age

At ages 38 and 36 respectively, both Rohit and Virat continue to defy age norms, showing remarkable fitness, passion, and determination. Their sustained performances demonstrate their ability to contribute meaningfully in the 2027 World Cup despite competition from younger 

 

Follow Us

Legends Deserve Respect - Farewells vs Criticism

10/10
Legends Deserve Respect - Farewells vs Criticism

While countries like Australia plan grand farewells for Kohli and Rohit during their 2025 tour, Indian cricket faces criticism for questioning their futures. These legends have shaped an era with unmatched records and resilience. They deserve honour and respect, not doubts or premature farewells, as their legacy inspires generations ahead.

 

Follow Us
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ODI World Cup 2027Virat Kohli 2027 World Cup chancesRohit Sharma 2027 ODI World CupVirat Kohli ODI career statsRohit Sharma ODI career statsVirat Kohli 2023 World Cup performanceRohit Sharma 2023 World CupVirat Kohli 2025 Champions TrophyRohit Sharma 2025 Champions TrophyIndia ODI team 2027India cricket legendsVirat Kohli centuries in ODIRohit Sharma centuries in ODIVirat Kohli batting average ODIRohit Sharma batting average ODIVirat Kohli Strike RateRohit Sharma Strike RateRohit Sharma captaincy statsVirat Kohli leadership IndiaRohit Sharma ICC match winsVirat Kohli Player of the TournamentRohit Sharma Player of the MatchRohit Sharma double hundreds ODIVirat Kohli most centuries ODIRohit Sharma fitness age 36Virat Kohli fitness age 34Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025Virat Kohli domestic cricket Vijay HazareRohit Sharma domestic cricket Vijay HazareBCCI selection controversy 2027Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma stats comparisonRohit Shar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ITR Filing 2025: Multiple Property Sales In A Year — Does Section 54 Exemption Apply To All?
camera icon8
title
Vegetarian-Only City
Non-Veg Banned: World’s Only City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli vs Shah Rukh Khan
Battle Of Kings : Who Has A Higher Net Worth Between Virat Kohli & Shah Rukh Khan?
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Mulank Predictions For August 11- 17: Your Emotional Side Takes Center Stage THIS Week
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For August 11- 17: Your Partners Might Feel Your Need For Praise More Strongly, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK