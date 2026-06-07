'Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari': Inspired by MS Dhoni, How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is breaking Mumbai & Delhi's long dominance in Indian Cricket
How a teenager from Bihar changed Indian cricket forever. The story of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, sacrifice, ambition and a state's rise.
Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari
For decades, Indian cricket belonged to two cities. Mumbai produced legends. Delhi produced icons. The rest of India watched from a distance, hoping one day a superstar would emerge from their streets. Bihar was one of those places. Passionate about cricket but largely absent from the national conversation, it remained on the outside looking in. That changed in June 2026 when a teenager from a small town rewrote history.
When Mumbai and Delhi Dominated Everything
For more than half a century, Indian cricket's biggest stories came from Mumbai and Delhi. Mumbai gave India greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma. Delhi produced game changers such as Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli. Together, these two cities shaped generations of Indian cricket and became the benchmark for success. Breaking through from elsewhere was never easy.
The Inspiration Called MS Dhoni
Before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, there was one player who showed that greatness did not need a Mumbai or Delhi address. Mahendra Singh Dhoni came from Ranchi, which was once part of undivided Bihar, and rose from being a railway ticket collector to becoming India's most successful captain. For aspiring cricketers across Bihar, Dhoni represented possibility. He proved that talent, determination and belief could overcome geography.
The Boy From Tajpur
Vaibhav's journey began in Tajpur, a small town in Bihar's Samastipur district. There were no elite academies or cricketing traditions waiting for him. Instead, there was a father willing to make extraordinary sacrifices. Sanjeev Sooryavanshi built a practice pitch near their home and regularly travelled nearly 100 kilometres to Patna so his son could receive quality coaching. When opportunities did not exist, the family created them.
A Rise Unlike Anything Seen Before
The numbers behind Vaibhav's rise seem almost unbelievable. He became the youngest player ever signed at an IPL auction, smashed a six off the first ball he faced in the league, and later blasted a 35-ball century. In IPL 2026, he scored 776 runs to win the Orange Cap ahead of established international stars. Then came the moment that changed everything: his selection for India's senior men's team, making him the youngest player ever chosen for the national side.
Historic India selection
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name into the history books even before playing a single international match, becoming the youngest player ever selected for the India men's cricket team after earning call-ups to three separate squads on Saturday. The BCCI confirmed the 15-year-old's inclusion in India's T20I squad for the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026 squad for Japan, marking the beginning of what promises to be a generational career
The Mindset Behind the Success
What separates Vaibhav from others is not just talent but mentality. As a young player, he was often dismissed because of his age. His response was simple: attack the opposition's best bowler. As he once told his father, "Papa, if I hit him for a six, the other bowlers won't dominate me." It was not arrogance. It was a calculated way of announcing his arrival and forcing opponents to take him seriously.
Bihar's Cricket Story Is Bigger Than One Player
While Vaibhav is the face of Bihar's cricket revolution, he is not the only success story. Cricketers like Sakibul Gani and Akash Deep have already shown that world-class talent exists in the state. What was once overlooked is now beginning to receive the recognition it deserves.
The Infrastructure Finally Arrives
For years, Bihar suffered from a lack of facilities and opportunities despite having no shortage of talent. That is beginning to change. New projects such as the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium and improved domestic structures are creating pathways that previous generations never had. The state's dominant victory in the 2026 Ranji Plate Final was another sign that Bihar's cricket ecosystem is moving forward rapidly.
What Bihar Has That Others Cannot Teach
Mumbai built its culture through fierce competition. Delhi built its reputation through strong systems and academies. Bihar's greatest strength is something less tangible but equally powerful: hunger. It is the determination of players who know nothing has been handed to them and who are willing to fight for every opportunity. Vaibhav's story is perhaps the clearest example of that mindset.
Bihar Cricket Has Arrived
One father, One homemade pitch and One teenager who shattered records before turning sixteen. Together, they have changed how Indian cricket views Bihar. Mumbai and Delhi remain giants of the game, but they are no longer the only centres of attention. Bihar has produced its own superstar, and he may be just the beginning. For the first time, one of Indian cricket's most exciting stories is being written from Bihar.
Vaibhav's international journey will be a treat to watch and every fan will hope that he emulates his IPL heroics for India.
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