'Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari': Inspired by MS Dhoni, How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is breaking Mumbai & Delhi's long dominance in Indian Cricket

7 / 11

What separates Vaibhav from others is not just talent but mentality. As a young player, he was often dismissed because of his age. His response was simple: attack the opposition's best bowler. As he once told his father, "Papa, if I hit him for a six, the other bowlers won't dominate me." It was not arrogance. It was a calculated way of announcing his arrival and forcing opponents to take him seriously.