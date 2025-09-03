Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2954977https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/end-of-an-era-9-t20-wc-2024-players-set-to-miss-2026-t20-world-cup-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-check-full-list-2954977
NewsPhotosEnd of an Era: 9 T20 WC 2024 Players Set To Miss 2026 T20 World Cup; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Check Full list
photoDetails

End of an Era: 9 T20 WC 2024 Players Set To Miss 2026 T20 World Cup; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Check Full list

The 2024 T20 World Cup marked the end of an era as many cricket legends have since retired from the format. These iconic players will be absent from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Here are 9 such ultimate stars missing from the upcoming tournament.

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us

End Of An Era

1/10
End Of An Era

The 2024 T20 World Cup marked the end of an era as many cricket legends have since retired from the format. These iconic players will be absent from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Here are 9 such ultimate stars missing from the upcoming tournament.

 

Follow Us

No Rohit Sharma

2/10
No Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is and two-time T20 World Cup winner, announced his T20I retirement after the 2024 World Cup, leaving a huge void at the top of the order.

 

Follow Us

No Virat Kohli

3/10
No Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli bid farewell to T20 internationals alongside Rohit, ending a glorious era. His consistency, leadership, and passion made him one of the greatest in the format.

 

Follow Us

No Andre Russell

4/10
No Andre Russell

The West Indies power-hitter and all-rounder Andre Russell, known for his explosive batting and crucial wickets, will also miss the 2026 tournament after stepping away from international T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

No Klaasen

5/10
No Klaasen

South African batsmen Heinrich Klaasen, both impactful limited-overs players, have taken a step back from international white-ball cricket, leaving the Proteas with fewer veteran options.

 

Follow Us

No Mitchell Starc

6/10
No Mitchell Starc

Australia’s star pacer Mitchell Starc, renowned for his deadly yorkers and wickets in big matches, has retired from T20Is, leaving a gap in Australia’s pace attack.

 

Follow Us

No Nicholas Pooran

7/10
No Nicholas Pooran

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, a dynamic finisher, is not expected to feature in the 2026 T20 World Cup as he has moved away from international T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

No Ravindra Jadeja

8/10
No Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder and one of the best fielders globally, has stepped away from T20 internationals, ending a brilliant chapter in India’s team balance.

 

Follow Us

No David Warner

9/10
No David Warner

Australia’s aggressive opener David Warner, known for his explosive starts and match-winning innings, has retired from T20Is, marking the end of an influential career in the format.

 

Follow Us

No Trent Boult

10/10
No Trent Boult

New Zealand’s pace spearhead Trent Boult, a consistent wicket-taker and key T20 performer, will not be part of the 2026 World Cup, having retired from international T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us
T20 World Cup 2026T20 World Cup IndiaT20 WC 2026 missing playersRohit Sharma retirementVirat Kohli retirementAndre Russell T20I retirementRilee Rossouw cricket retirementHeinrich Klaasen T20Mitchell Starc RetirementNicholas Pooran retirementRavindra Jadeja T20 retirementDavid Warner retirementTrent Boult retirementT20 World Cup 2026 squadIndia T20 WC 2026 squadWest Indies T20 WC squadSouth Africa T20 WC squadAustralia T20 WC squadNew Zealand T20 WC squadPlayer retirements T20 2025T20 cricket legends retiredIndian cricket team 2026T20 World Cup 2026 predictionsT20 World Cup 2026 teamsICC T20 World Cup 2026T20 cricket future starsT20 World Cup 2026 captainsPakistan T20 WC squadBangladesh T20 WC squadEngland T20 WC squadSri Lanka T20 WC squadT20 International retirementscricket retirements 2025T20 WC 2026 India players listT20 WC 2026 squads analysisUpcoming cricket tournaments 2026ICC cricket world cupscricket legends farewellT20 World
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ravichandran Ashwin BBL 2025
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
camera icon11
title
GenZ
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, September 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Financial Discipline Strengthens Your Future Security
NEWS ON ONE CLICK