End of an Era: 9 T20 WC 2024 Players Set To Miss 2026 T20 World Cup; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Check Full list
The 2024 T20 World Cup marked the end of an era as many cricket legends have since retired from the format. These iconic players will be absent from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Here are 9 such ultimate stars missing from the upcoming tournament.
No Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is and two-time T20 World Cup winner, announced his T20I retirement after the 2024 World Cup, leaving a huge void at the top of the order.
No Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli bid farewell to T20 internationals alongside Rohit, ending a glorious era. His consistency, leadership, and passion made him one of the greatest in the format.
No Andre Russell
The West Indies power-hitter and all-rounder Andre Russell, known for his explosive batting and crucial wickets, will also miss the 2026 tournament after stepping away from international T20 cricket.
No Klaasen
South African batsmen Heinrich Klaasen, both impactful limited-overs players, have taken a step back from international white-ball cricket, leaving the Proteas with fewer veteran options.
No Mitchell Starc
Australia’s star pacer Mitchell Starc, renowned for his deadly yorkers and wickets in big matches, has retired from T20Is, leaving a gap in Australia’s pace attack.
No Nicholas Pooran
West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, a dynamic finisher, is not expected to feature in the 2026 T20 World Cup as he has moved away from international T20 cricket.
No Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder and one of the best fielders globally, has stepped away from T20 internationals, ending a brilliant chapter in India’s team balance.
No David Warner
Australia’s aggressive opener David Warner, known for his explosive starts and match-winning innings, has retired from T20Is, marking the end of an influential career in the format.
No Trent Boult
New Zealand’s pace spearhead Trent Boult, a consistent wicket-taker and key T20 performer, will not be part of the 2026 World Cup, having retired from international T20 cricket.
