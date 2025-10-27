Advertisement
Endgame Begins? Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Final ODI Run Before 2027 WORLD CUP- Full 21 Matches Schedule Inside
Endgame Begins? Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Final ODI Run Before 2027 WORLD CUP- Full 21 Matches Schedule Inside

Discover India's packed ODI schedule with 21 matches across seven series from Nov 2025 to Dec 2026. From South Africa to Sri Lanka, follow Team India's journey to build squad depth and prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup!

Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
India’s Remaining ODIs Till December 2026

1/10
India’s Remaining ODIs Till December 2026

21 ODIs confirmed till the end of 2026  A packed calendar awaits Team India as they prepare for seven exciting ODI series over the next 14 months!

From tough overseas conditions to home-ground dominance, this stretch will shape India’s white-ball roadmap leading into the 2027 ODI World Cup.

vs South Africa

2/10
vs South Africa

South Africa (Away)  November–December 2025  3 ODIs

The tour reignites India’s ODI journey after a busy T20 calendar. Playing in pace-friendly Protea conditions will be the perfect test for India’s young batting lineup and seam attack. Expect thrilling contests and tactical challenges in every match.

vs New Zealand

3/10
vs New Zealand

 Home series  January 2026  3 ODIs

India’s first assignment of 2026 brings the Blackcaps to subcontinental pitches. It’s a chance for India to start the year strong, work on playing combinations, and test their bench strength after the South Africa tour.

vs Afghanistan

4/10
vs Afghanistan

Home series  June 2026

 3 ODIs

A short but action-packed mid-year series where India may rotate key players. Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack will challenge India’s young batters, offering valuable match practice before tougher tours ahead.

vs England

5/10
vs England

England (Away)  July 2026  3 ODIs

An iconic rivalry returns to the UK. India’s clash with England promises high-scoring thrillers and testing conditions for spinners. Performances here could be crucial in shaping India’s ODI core for 2027.

vs West Indies

6/10
vs West Indies

 West Indies (Away)  September–October 2026  3 ODIs

A colorful Caribbean challenge awaits. India’s ODI unit will test its adaptability on vibrant pitches and humid conditions, with the series likely to feature emerging players and fringe stars fighting for World Cup spots.

New Zealand (Away)

7/10
New Zealand (Away)

 New Zealand  October–November 2026  3 ODIs

Back-to-back overseas assignments continue with India touring New Zealand again. Seam-friendly conditions and tricky weather will make this a key assessment point before the final home stretch of the year.

vs Sri Lanka

8/10
vs Sri Lanka

Home series  December 2026 3 ODIs

India wraps up the ODI year on familiar territory against Sri Lanka. Expect experiments with team combinations, giving opportunities to IPL performers and upcoming talents ahead of a crucial 2027.

Total Breakdown

9/10
Total Breakdown

7 ODI series confirmed 21 matches in total

4 home series | 3 away series

This balance of home and away challenges offers India the ideal setup to refine strategy, solidify their core, and fine-tune adaptability across conditions.

The Road Ahead

10/10
The Road Ahead

Big year of preparation before the 2027 ODI World Cup  Focus areas: squad depth, bowling balance, young guns, and leadership roles  Objective: finalizing the perfect blend of experience and youth  

 

