NewsPhotosEngland's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against India: Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson In For These Players
England's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against India: Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson In For These Players

After a thrilling 22-run victory against India in the 3rd Test at Lord's, Ben Stokes' England now leads the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1. As the action shifts to Old Trafford, Manchester, for the 4th Test starting July 23, England looks to solidify its position with some key changes. Let's take a look at possible changes.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
England Eyes Series Win

1/9
England Eyes Series Win

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett

2/9
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett

Zak Crawley: Set to open the innings, Crawley will be eager to convert his starts into a substantial score at Old Trafford. His aggressive intent at the top provides crucial momentum for the Bazball approach.

Ben Duckett: Known for his attacking style, Duckett will partner Crawley, aiming to put pressure on India's bowlers from the outset. His ability to score quickly can set the tone for England's innings.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root

3/9
Ollie Pope and Joe Root

Ollie Pope: Batting at No. 3, Pope is a vital cog in England's middle order, tasked with building innings and absorbing pressure. He will be looking to make a significant contribution after a challenging 3rd Test.

Joe Root: The former captain and linchpin of England's batting, Root provides solidity and experience at No. 4. His class and adaptability will be crucial in navigating India's bowling attack.

 

Harry Brook & Ben Stokes (Captain)

4/9
Harry Brook & Ben Stokes (Captain)

Harry Brook: Positioned at No. 5, Brook's counter-attacking prowess is key to accelerating England's scoring in the middle overs. He consistently seeks to dominate bowlers and shift momentum.

Ben Stokes (Captain): Leading the side at No. 6, Stokes brings an aggressive mindset with both bat and ball, providing invaluable balance. His leadership under pressure will be vital for England's aspirations.

Jamie Smith

5/9
Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith: Having cemented his place as England's wicketkeeper-batter, Smith's aggressive batting at No. 7 is crucial for quick runs. His historic century in the second match showcased his potential to turn games.

 

Gus Atkinson

6/9
Gus Atkinson

Replacing Chris Woakes, Atkinson makes his comeback after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in May. His raw pace and ability to generate bounce will be a significant asset on the Old Trafford pitch.

 

Liam Dawson

7/9
Liam Dawson

As Shoaib Bashir is ruled out from an injury, Dawson will be eturning to Test cricket after an eight-year hiatus, He will be  bringing his consistent all-round performance from county cricket. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner and capable lower-order batter earned PCA Player of the Year awards in 2023 and 2024, and his experience will be invaluable.

 

Brydon Carse

8/9
Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse who currently has taken 9 wickets in three matches is expected to continue in the side considering he can bat. His half century in the first innings at Lord's ultimately ended being the difference between two teams

 

Jofra Archer

9/9
Jofra Archer

The pace sensation, who made a highly anticipated return in the 3rd Test after four years, will continue to lead England's pace attack. Archer was instrumental at Lord's, taking 5 crucial wickets and proving to be a genuine game-changer with his raw speed and bounce. His presence electrifies the atmosphere and puts immense pressure on the opposition.

