Every Captain In India vs Pakistan T20I History : From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni To Shahid Afridi; Who Has The Edge?
Every Captain In India vs Pakistan T20I History : From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni To Shahid Afridi; Who Has The Edge?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash is scheduled for September 14 in the T20 format. Let's take a look at the captains who have led both sides in this thrilling rivalry.

Updated:Sep 06, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
IND VS PAK T20I CAPTAINS

IND VS PAK T20I CAPTAINS

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash is scheduled for September 14 in the T20 format. Let’s take a look at the captains who have led both sides in this thrilling rivalry.

 

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni captained India in 8 T20Is against Pakistan from 2007 to 2016, winning 6 matches, losing 1, and tying 1. He holds an impressive 75% win rate.

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy spanned 4 matches from 2022 to 2024 against Pakistan, with 3 wins and only 1 loss, maintaining a strong 75% win ratio.

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli led India once in 2021 against Pakistan but lost that encounter. His aggressive style is well known despite this tough match.

 

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik

On the Pakistan side, Shoaib Malik captained 2 matches in 2007, winning none but securing 1 tie. A brief but notable leadership stint.

 

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi captained Pakistan twice in 2016 but lost both matches. Known for his explosive playing style, his captaincy was short-lived in this rivalry.

 

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez led Pakistan from 2012 to 2014 over 4 matches, winning 1 and losing 3. His leadership saw mixed results.

 

Babar Azam

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is Pakistan’s most recent captain in this fierce rivalry, leading 5 matches between 2021 and 2024 with 2 wins and 3 losses, aiming to improve Pakistan’s standing in future contests.

 

