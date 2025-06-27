Fab Four Turns Big Three : TOP ACTIVE TEST RUN-SCORERS
After Virat Kohli's retirement. These three modern greats are still standing tall in the longest format. Here's a look at TOP ACTIVE TEST RUN-SCORERS.
Show Must Go On
After Virat Kohli's retirement. These three modern greats are still standing tall in the longest format. Here's a look at TOP ACTIVE TEST RUN-SCORERS.
JOE ROOT
With 13,087 Test runs, England’s dependable No. 4 is the undisputed leader of this era. He is closest to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of Test runs.
STEVE SMITH
Smith has amassed 10,350 RUNS IN TESTS. Australia’s batting machine with a technique like no other has been a consistent performer in Test cricket.
KANE WILLIAMSON
Williamson has smashed 9,276 TEST RUNS and has been New Zealand’s calm conqueror. He has been pure class in whites and a modern day great.
VIRAT KOHLI
9,230 RUNS | 123 TESTS He was the firebrand of Indian cricket who gave it all for the whites. He forced this generation to watch India playing Test cricket with his sheer passion.
A TEST ERA ENDS
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025. An icon who walked away with his legacy intact, he failed to cross the 10,000 run mark.
ELITE COMPANY
Kohli finished as the 4th-highest Indian run-getter in Tests. He is Only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Sunil Gavaskar.
LEGENDS STILL BATTLING
Fab Four used to consist Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. But now the club has been Just The Big Three after Virat's retirement.
Trending Photos