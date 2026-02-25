Advertisement
FACT CHECK: Is Shoaib Malik Preparing for a Fourth Marriage with Pakistani actress Laiba Khan?
photoDetails

FACT CHECK: Is Shoaib Malik Preparing for a Fourth Marriage with Pakistani actress Laiba Khan?

The viral rumor about Shoaib Malik preparing for a fourth marriage to Pakistani actress Laiba Khan has sparked massive curiosity online.But is there any truth to the buzz? Here's the intriguing scoop that's got everyone talking!

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Fact Check

1/7
Fact Check

Is Shoaib Malik Preparing for a Fourth Marriage? Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has once again landed in the spotlight after viral posts claimed he is set to marry for the fourth time. Here is the verified truth behind the buzz.

 

What Exactly Went Viral

2/7
What Exactly Went Viral

Multiple social media handles alleged that Shoaib Malik would soon tie the knot again, this time with Pakistani actress Laiba Khan. The claim spread rapidly across platforms, triggering widespread speculation among fans.

 

How the Rumor Gained Momentum

3/7
How the Rumor Gained Momentum

The chatter appears to have originated from earlier gossip linking Malik's name with Laiba Khan. Without any official confirmation, the narrative snowballed into full-blown wedding rumors, amplified by unverified posts and fan pages.

 

Fact Check Findings

4/7
Fact Check Findings

After verification, the claim has been found false. There is no credible report, announcement, or evidence suggesting that Shoaib Malik is planning another marriage

The Biggest Proof

5/7
The Biggest Proof

Laiba Khan herself got married in January 2026 to entrepreneur Jawad in Madinah. She publicly shared her wedding photos on Instagram, clearly debunking the viral claim linking her to Malik.

 

Shoaib Malik’s Current Status

6/7
Shoaib Malik’s Current Status

Shoaib Malik is currently married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The couple tied the knot in early 2024 and even celebrated their wedding anniversary recently. There has been no official update indicating any change in his marital status.

 

Why People Found It Believable

7/7
Why People Found It Believable

The rumor gained traction partly because Malik has had multiple high-profile marriages in the past, including his widely discussed relationship with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, which ended in 2024. His personal life often attracts intense public attention.

 

Shoaib Malik fourth marriage rumorIs Shoaib Malik marrying againShoaib Malik Laiba Khan viral newsShoaib Malik fact checkShoaib Malik fake news
