Faf du Plessis made history in Major League Cricket 2025 with a blistering 91 off 52 balls for Texas Super Kings, helping his team defeat Seattle Orcas by 51 runs. More than just a match-winning knock, the innings saw Faf surpass Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer as a captain in T20 cricket history.