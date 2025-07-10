Faf du Plessis Dethrones Virat Kohli's All-Time T20 Record, Rohit- Dhoni Also In The List
Faf du Plessis made history in Major League Cricket 2025 with a blistering 91 off 52 balls for Texas Super Kings, helping his team defeat Seattle Orcas by 51 runs. More than just a match-winning knock, the innings saw Faf surpass Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer as a captain in T20 cricket history.
Full List – Most T20 Runs as Captain
Faf du Plessis – 6,575 runs
Virat Kohli – 6,564 | MS Dhoni – 6,283 | Rohit Sharma – 6,064
A New No. 1 in T20 Captaincy
Faf has now climbed to the top of the T20 mountain. With more games to come, his record may go even higher.
Kohli’s Record Falls
With that knock, Faf overtook Virat Kohli to become T20’s top-scoring captain. He now leads the chart with 6,575 runs edging past Kohli’s 6,564.
Dhoni’s Legendary Numbers
MS Dhoni sits high on the list with 6,283 T20 runs as captain. Known for his cool head, Dhoni remains one of T20's greatest leaders.
Rohit’s Consistent Brilliance
Rohit Sharma isn’t far behind with 6,064 T20 runs as skipper. His sharp batting and leadership have made him a modern T20 force.
Kohli’s T20 Exit
Kohli retired from T20 internationals after winning the 2024 World Cup. He now only plays IPL and led RCB to their first title in 2025.
Faf Creates History In MLC 2025
Faf du Plessis smashed 91 off 52 balls in a dominant win over Seattle Orcas. His match-winning knock for Texas Super Kings rewrote the T20 record books.
Faf’s Winning Form
Faf’s 91 powered TSK to 188 runs and a 51-run win. At 40, he’s still delivering match-winning performances
