Fastest International Centuries In Tests, ODIs and T20Is Revealed; Check Superhumans Who Shattered Records
photoDetails

Fastest International Centuries In Tests, ODIs and T20Is Revealed; Check Superhumans Who Shattered Records

Explore the quickest hundreds ever recorded in Test (54 balls), ODI (31 balls), and T20I (33 balls in 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final). Lightning knocks that rewrote history

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Fastest Centuries in International Cricket

1/8
Fastest Centuries in International Cricket

Scoring a century is one of cricket’s greatest achievements, but doing it at lightning speed makes it truly legendary. Across the three formats of international cricket; Tests, ODIs, and T20Is; only a few batters have shattered records with unbelievable hitting. Here’s a look at the fastest centuries ever scored in each format.

 

Brendon McCullum – 54 Balls

2/8
Brendon McCullum – 54 Balls

New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest century in Test cricket. He smashed a breathtaking hundred off just 54 balls against Australia in 2016 during his final Test match. The aggressive knock symbolized McCullum’s fearless style and remains the quickest ton ever in the longest format.

 

AB de Villiers - 31 Balls

3/8
AB de Villiers - 31 Balls

South African superstar AB de Villiers rewrote ODI history by scoring a century in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015. His explosive innings included relentless boundary hitting and remains the fastest hundred in ODI cricket, widely considered one of the most destructive knocks ever played.

 

T20I Cricket Record

4/8
T20I Cricket Record

New Zealand’s explosive opener Finn Allen delivered a record-breaking century off 33 balls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against South Africa national cricket team. His knock became the fastest century in T20 World Cup history.

 

Semi-Final Carnage at Eden Gardens

5/8
Semi-Final Carnage at Eden Gardens

Allen’s stunning innings came at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where New Zealand chased 169 with ease. The opener remained unbeaten on 100 off 33 balls, leading New Zealand national cricket team to a commanding nine-wicket victory.

 

Boundary Blitz

6/8
Boundary Blitz

Allen’s century included 10 fours and 8 sixes, meaning 18 boundaries in total. He faced only four dot balls, highlighting his relentless attacking approach. The Kiwi opener tore apart the Proteas bowling attack with fearless strokeplay.

 

Records Broken

7/8
Records Broken

The blistering knock broke the previous T20 World Cup century record of 47 balls, set by Chris Gayle in 2016. Allen’s ton also became the joint-third fastest century in all men’s T20 internationals and the quickest against a Full Member nation.

 

A Knock for the Ages

8/8
A Knock for the Ages

Allen shared a 117-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, powering New Zealand into the final. The breathtaking innings is now widely regarded as one of the most explosive knocks in World Cup history, proving how quickly a T20 match can be dominated by one extraordinary performance.

fastest centuries in international cricketfastest century in T20 World CupFinn Allen fastest T20I centuryAB de Villiers fastest ODI centuryBrendon McCullum fastest test century
