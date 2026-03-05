Fastest International Centuries In Tests, ODIs and T20Is Revealed; Check Superhumans Who Shattered Records
Explore the quickest hundreds ever recorded in Test (54 balls), ODI (31 balls), and T20I (33 balls in 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final). Lightning knocks that rewrote history
Fastest Centuries in International Cricket
Scoring a century is one of cricket’s greatest achievements, but doing it at lightning speed makes it truly legendary. Across the three formats of international cricket; Tests, ODIs, and T20Is; only a few batters have shattered records with unbelievable hitting. Here’s a look at the fastest centuries ever scored in each format.
Brendon McCullum – 54 Balls
New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum holds the record for the fastest century in Test cricket. He smashed a breathtaking hundred off just 54 balls against Australia in 2016 during his final Test match. The aggressive knock symbolized McCullum’s fearless style and remains the quickest ton ever in the longest format.
AB de Villiers - 31 Balls
South African superstar AB de Villiers rewrote ODI history by scoring a century in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015. His explosive innings included relentless boundary hitting and remains the fastest hundred in ODI cricket, widely considered one of the most destructive knocks ever played.
T20I Cricket Record
New Zealand’s explosive opener Finn Allen delivered a record-breaking century off 33 balls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against South Africa national cricket team. His knock became the fastest century in T20 World Cup history.
Semi-Final Carnage at Eden Gardens
Allen’s stunning innings came at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where New Zealand chased 169 with ease. The opener remained unbeaten on 100 off 33 balls, leading New Zealand national cricket team to a commanding nine-wicket victory.
Boundary Blitz
Allen’s century included 10 fours and 8 sixes, meaning 18 boundaries in total. He faced only four dot balls, highlighting his relentless attacking approach. The Kiwi opener tore apart the Proteas bowling attack with fearless strokeplay.
Records Broken
The blistering knock broke the previous T20 World Cup century record of 47 balls, set by Chris Gayle in 2016. Allen’s ton also became the joint-third fastest century in all men’s T20 internationals and the quickest against a Full Member nation.
A Knock for the Ages
Allen shared a 117-run opening partnership with Tim Seifert, powering New Zealand into the final. The breathtaking innings is now widely regarded as one of the most explosive knocks in World Cup history, proving how quickly a T20 match can be dominated by one extraordinary performance.
Trending Photos