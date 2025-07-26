Advertisement
Fastest T20i Hundred : Rohit Sharma Leads, Tim David Joins After 37-Ball Ton Against WI, Know Elite List

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
1/8
Tim David unleashed a spectacular display of power-hitting, smashing the fastest T20I century by an Australian. This breathtaking innings secured a thrilling six-wicket victory for his team, giving them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre. Join us as we celebrate this monumental achievement and delve into the elite company he now keeps.

 

Fastest T20I Hundreds vs. Test Playing Nations

2/8
Fastest T20I Hundreds vs. Test Playing Nations

Tim David's century places him among an exclusive group of batsmen who have scored the fastest T20I hundreds against Test-playing nations. His incredible feat stands shoulder to shoulder with some of the most destructive hitters in the game.

 

Rohit Sharma: The Hitman's Explosive Hundred

3/8
Rohit Sharma: The Hitman's Explosive Hundred

Indian captain Rohit Sharma holds the joint record for the fastest T20I century against a Test-playing nation, reaching his hundred in just 35 balls. Known for his elegant yet destructive style, Sharma's innings often set the tone for India's dominance in the shortest format. He made it against Sri Lanka in 2017.

 

David Miller: The Killer Miller's Quickfire Ton

4/8
David Miller: The Killer Miller's Quickfire Ton

South African powerhouse David Miller also shares the record for the fastest T20I century against a Test-playing nation, achieving it in a mere 35 deliveries. Miller's ability to clear the ropes with ease makes him one of the most feared finishers in T20 cricket. He made it against Bangladesh.

 

Abhishek Sharma: The Emerging Star's Rapid Century

5/8
Abhishek Sharma: The Emerging Star's Rapid Century

Young Indian talent Abhishek Sharma showcased his immense potential by scoring a T20I century in just 37 balls. His aggressive approach and fearless strokeplay mark him as an exciting prospect for the future of Indian cricket. He did it against England.

 

Tim David: The Australian Powerhouse Joins the Elite

6/8
Tim David: The Australian Powerhouse Joins the Elite

Tim David's sensational 37-ball century against West Indies has firmly cemented his place in the record books. His innings was a masterclass in clean hitting, demonstrating his growing prowess as a formidable force in international T20 cricket.

 

Tim David's Reflection: On Power Hitting and Shot Selection

7/8
Tim David's Reflection: On Power Hitting and Shot Selection

"I’ve spent a lot of time working on power hitting, but now I’m working on my shot selection. I’ve been carrying that Dre Russ bat around for a year, and it felt like it was the best time to use it," David said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

 

Playing for Australia and Achieving a Dream

8/8
Playing for Australia and Achieving a Dream

“Was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia. It was nice to have a period at home and get my body right. I didn’t think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia, so I’m stoked,” David added.

