Fastest Test Centuries Against India: Two Pakistan Batters Included, Jamie Smith Joins Legends, Check Full List
This gallery highlights the fastest centuries scored against India in Test cricket, showcasing players who turned the tide of the match with aggressive and fearless batting. It begins with Jamie Smith’s recent 80-ball century at Edgbaston in 2025, a counter-attacking masterclass that helped England recover.
Jamie Smith’s Counter Attack Lights Up Edgbaston
Jamie Smith played a perfect counter-attacking punch as he helped revive England's innings alongside Harry Brook in the first innings of the second Test on Day 3 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The right-handed batter brought up his century off just 80 balls.
Fastest Centuries vs India in Tests - The Elite List
From legends to rising stars, several players have hammered rapid hundreds against India in Tests. Let’s take a look at the fastest of them all.
David Warner - 69 Balls (Perth, 2012)
Warner leads the pack with a brutal 69-ball century at the WACA. He dismantled the Indian attack with aggressive strokeplay from ball one.
AB de Villiers - 75 Balls (Centurion, 2011)
De Villiers showcased his class with a stunning ton off just 75 deliveries. His fluent innings came in South African conditions tailor-made for pace.
Shahid Afridi - 78 Balls (Lahore, 2006)
Boom Boom Afridi went full throttle at Lahore. His 78-ball century was packed with fireworks and fearless hitting.
Jamie Smith - 80 Balls (Birmingham, 2025)
Smith announced himself on the big stage with an 80-ball century. A crucial knock that turned England’s fortunes around against a dominant India.
Kamran Akmal - 81 Balls (Lahore, 2006)
Akmal surprised many with a rapid ton off 81 balls. His timely innings helped Pakistan build a massive total.
Will This Record Be Broken Soon?
With fearless batting becoming the norm, quick centuries are no longer rare. Can anyone beat Warner’s blistering 69-ball record against India?
