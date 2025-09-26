From 183 vs Pak To Comeback Century: Top 5 Knocks Of Virat Kohli In Asia Cup History; Fans Still Miss Him
Virat Kohli has been a batting legend for India over his 15-year international career, excelling especially in the Asia Cup where he has produced many match-winning knocks. Fans are misssing him, here's a look at his heroics.
King Kohli
108 (120) vs Sri Lanka
Mirpur, 2012 (ODI) Kohli’s fiery 108 helped India post 304, leading to a 50-run win. Seven boundaries and a player of the match award marked this important innings.
122 (94) vs Pakistan*
Colombo, 2023 (ODI) His unbeaten 122 in the Super Four stage set a massive total of 356 as India crushed Pakistan by 228 runs. Nine boundaries, three sixes, and another player of the match.
122 (61) vs Afghanistan*
Dubai, 2022 (T20I) Kohli scored his only T20I century here, a blitzing 122* off 61 balls at a strike rate of 200, with 12 boundaries and 6 sixes, helping India win by 101 runs.
136 (122) vs Bangladesh
136 (122) vs Bangladesh Fatullah, 2014 (ODI) In a crucial chase, Kohli scored 136 with 16 boundaries and 2 sixes, leading India to a win with 6 wickets in hand and one over remaining.
The Best Knock Ever
183 (148) vs Pakistan Mirpur, 2012 (ODI) Kohli’s magnificent 183 anchored India’s chase of 330, hitting 22 boundaries and a six, leading to a memorable 6-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.
Kohli’s Asia Cup T20 Record
Kohli is the highest run-scorer in Asia Cup T20 history with 429 runs at an impressive average including the highest individual T20 score of 122*.
Kohli’s ODI Asia Cup Record
With 742 runs in 13 Asia Cup ODI innings, Kohli ranks among the tournament’s top batsmen, his 183 against Pakistan stands as one of the best ODI knocks.
Kohli’s Dominance Against Rivals
Kohli has played crucial innings against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, showcasing his ability to perform in high-pressure matches at the Asia Cup.
Legacy in Asia Cup
Though retired from T20Is, Kohli’s Asia Cup legacy of masterclass innings remains unmatched, inspiring the next generation of Indian cricketers.
Tribute to The Run Machine
Virat Kohli’s standout Asia Cup knocks remain etched in cricket history as some of the greatest displays of skill and determination on the big stage.
Invincible India
India have qualified to the final against Pakistan - Sepetmber 28. India in on an unbeaten streak
