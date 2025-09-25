Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom 717 IPL Runs To Just 87 For India: Suryakumar Yadav's Tale Of Two Halves, Shines For Indians, Struggle For India
From 717 IPL Runs To Just 87 For India: Suryakumar Yadav's Tale Of Two Halves, Shines For Indians, Struggle For India

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as "Surya," has been a phenomenal force in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, dazzling fans with explosive batting and consistent scoring for Mumbai Indians. However, his international performances for India post-IPL 2025 tell a very different story, marked by struggles and significantly lower numbers.

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Rollercoaster 2025

1/11
Rollercoaster 2025

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as "Surya," has been a phenomenal force in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, dazzling fans with explosive batting and consistent scoring for Mumbai Indians. However, his international performances for India post-IPL 2025 tell a very different story, marked by struggles and significantly lower numbers

 

Great IPL Season

2/11
Great IPL Season

For Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Surya played 16 innings. He scored a total of 717 runs. His average was an impressive 65.

 

SR For MI

3/11
SR For MI

Surya’s strike rate for Mumbai Indians was 167, very aggressive. He hit 5 half-centuries in the tournament. Demonstrated excellent consistency and power.

 

Stats

4/11
Stats

For India post-IPL 2025, Surya played 9 innings. He scored just 87 runs in international games. His average in these matches dropped significantly to 12.

 

Strike Rate

5/11
Strike Rate

Strike rate for India was 112, noticeably lower than IPL form. He failed to score any fifties in those 9 innings. This highlights a stark contrast with his IPL performance.

 

Red Hot Form

6/11
Red Hot Form

Mumbai Indians star Surya was in red-hot form during IPL 2025. 717 runs in 16 innings show his dominance at the franchise level. High average and strike rate underline his brilliance.

 

Struggle For India

7/11
Struggle For India

However, the same player struggled to translate form for India. Average of 12 and zero fifties indicate a slump in international cricket. This raises questions about his performance under bigger pressure.

 

Contrast

8/11
Contrast

These contrasting numbers reveal Surya’s inconsistency in 2025.Stellar IPL stats contrast with modest international returns. A key talking point for cricket analysts and fans alike.

 

Mi Cornerstone

9/11
Mi Cornerstone

Mumbai Indians relied heavily on Surya’s explosive batting in IPL. He was their top scorer and a vital cog in their lineup. His IPL heroics dazzled fans and pundits.

 

Pressure Mounts

10/11
Pressure Mounts

India’s selectors and fans await Surya’s return to form abroad. Expectations will be high given his IPL dominance. The pressure mounts for him to replicate IPL success internationally.

 

Tale Of Two Halves

11/11
Tale Of Two Halves

Surya’s 2025 is a tale of two different performances. One shines bright in IPL, the other fades on the international stage. Will he bridge this gap and prove his mettle for India?

 

 

