NewsPhotosFrom Ajay Jadeja, Azharuddin To Sreesanth: Indian Cricketers Accused Of Selling Their Teams For Money
From Ajay Jadeja, Azharuddin To Sreesanth: Indian Cricketers Accused Of Selling Their Teams For Money

The world of cricket, often revered for its integrity and sportsmanship, has unfortunately seen its share of controversies. Over the years, several Indian cricketers have faced serious accusations of involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing, shaking the very foundations of the sport.  Let's Look at some of the prominent names who have been embroiled in such allegations.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
Indian Cricket's Dark Chapter: Accusations of Corruption

Indian Cricket's Dark Chapter: Accusations of Corruption

Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja, a stylish middle-order batsman and agile fielder, was a popular figure in Indian cricket. His career was marred by the 2000 match-fixing scandal, leading to a five-year ban from all forms of cricket. While his ban was later overturned by the Delhi High Court in 2003, making him eligible to play again, he never returned to international cricket.

 

Manoj Prabhakar

Manoj Prabhakar

Manoj Prabhakar, a talented all-rounder known for his swing bowling and aggressive batting, was also implicated in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. He famously conducted a sting operation that exposed some of the alleged dealings, but was himself found guilty of involvement. The BCCI subsequently banned him for five years.

 

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin, a former Indian captain and one of the most elegant batsmen of his era, became the central figure in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. He was handed a life ban by the BCCI for his alleged role in fixing matches. However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court overturned his life ban in 2012, citing it as "unsustainable."

 

Sreesanth

Sreesanth

Sreesanth, a fiery fast bowler known for his passionate on-field demeanor, was arrested in 2013 on charges of spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was playing for Rajasthan Royals at the time and was subsequently banned for life by the BCCI. The Supreme Court later set aside his life ban in 2019, and his ban was reduced to seven years, ending in 2020.

 

Mohnish Mishra

Mohnish Mishra

Mohnish Mishra, a domestic cricketer who played for Pune Warriors India in the IPL, was caught in a 2012 sting operation by a Hindi news channel. He was accused of accepting money for spot-fixing and for receiving undeclared payments from his franchise. Following the investigation, he was handed a one-year ban by the BCCI.

 

Ankeet Chavan

Ankeet Chavan

Ankeet Chavan, a left-arm orthodox spinner for Rajasthan Royals, was arrested along with Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. He was accused of agreeing to concede a certain number of runs in an over for money. The BCCI imposed a life ban on him, which was later lifted in 2021 by the BCCI, allowing him to return to cricket.

 

Siddharth Trivedi

Siddharth Trivedi

Siddharth Trivedi, another player from the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2013, became a prosecution witness in the IPL spot-fixing case. While his direct involvement in criminal activities like spot-fixing was ruled out, he was found to have failed to report approaches from bookies. He was subsequently given a one-year ban by the BCCI.

 

Ajit Chandila

Ajit Chandila

Ajit Chandila, an off-spinner who also played for Rajasthan Royals, was arrested in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal alongside Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan. He was accused of taking money from bookies to manipulate parts of IPL matches. The BCCI initially imposed a life ban on him, which was later reduced to seven years in 2023.

 

Accused Not Guilty

Accused Not Guilty

It is important to note that the individuals mentioned in this gallery were accused of involvement in various forms of corruption in cricket. While some faced bans from the sport, the legal outcomes and the duration of their bans varied, with some bans being overturned or reduced by courts or cricketing bodies over time.

