From Ajinkya Rahane To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 10 Players To Hit More Sixes Than Entire CSK In Powerplay In IPL 2025 - In Pics

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have struggled with powerplay performance in the IPL 2025 season. In their six matches so far, CSK has managed to hit only 3 sixes during the powerplay overs. Here’s the list of players to hit more sixes than the entire CSK in the powerplay 2025. 

 

Updated:Apr 12, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane – 10 Sixes

The captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Ajinkya Rahane, has been in scintillating form, smashing 10 sixes in the powerplay so far this season.

 

Mitchell Marsh – 9 Sixes

Lucknow Super Giants’ explosive opener Mitchell Marsh has displayed remarkable power-hitting, clearing the ropes 9 times in the powerplay.

 

Sunil Narine – 7 Sixes

A vital cog in the KKR lineup, Sunil Narine has brought his usual aggression to the top order, hitting 7 sixes during the powerplay overs.

 

Quinton de Kock – 7 Sixes

Matching his opening partner Narine, Quinton de Kock has also struck 7 sixes in the powerplay, giving KKR a dynamic opening pair.

 

Phil Salt – 7 Sixes

Phil Salt has injected explosive energy into the Royal Challengers Bangalore's top order, slamming 7 sixes in the powerplay this season.

 

Travis Head – 6 Sixes

Despite his team’s struggles in IPL 2025, Travis Head has showcased his attacking intent with 6 powerplay sixes.

 

Priyansh Arya – 6 Sixes

The promising debutant from Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya, has made a strong impression by hitting 6 sixes in the powerplay.

 

Sai Sudharsan – 6 Sixes

In outstanding form this season, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan has struck 6 sixes during the powerplay, anchoring the innings with style.

 

Shubman Gill – 5 Sixes

Just behind his partner Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill has contributed with 5 sixes in the powerplay so far.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 5 Sixes

Rajasthan Royals’ explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to impress with his fearless approach, hitting 5 sixes in the powerplay.

 

