NewsPhotosFrom Anil Kumble To Mitchell Starc: 7 Oldest Players to Take A 5-Wicket Haul In The IPL
From Anil Kumble To Mitchell Starc: 7 Oldest Players to Take A 5-Wicket Haul In The IPL

Achieving a 5-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a significant achievement for bowlers. Let’s look at the 7 oldest players to take a fifer in the IPL.

Updated:Mar 31, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Anil Kumble - 38 Years

Anil Kumble - 38 Years

At the age of 38 years, Anil Kumble delivered an outstanding spell for Royal Challengers Bangalore, securing 5 wickets for 5 runs against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2009. 

 

Mitchell Starc - 35 Years

Mitchell Starc - 35 Years

At the age of 35 years, Mitchell Starc took an amazing 5-wicket haul against one of the dangerous teams of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad, securing 5 wickets for 35 runs in IPL 2025. 

 

Mohit Sharma - 34 Years

Mohit Sharma - 34 Years

At the age of 34 years, Mohit Sharma took a brilliant 5-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, securing 5 wickets for just 10 runs.

 

Dimitri Mascarenhas - 34 Years

Dimitri Mascarenhas - 34 Years

At the age of 34 years, Dimitri Mascarenhas bowled an amazing 5-wicket haul against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in IPL 2012, securing 5 wickets for 25 runs. 

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 33 Years

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 33 Years

At the age of 33 years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed his swing magic, taking 5 5-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, securing 5 wickets for 30 runs. 

 

Mark Wood - 33 Years

Mark Wood - 33 Years

At the age of 33 years, Mark Wood took a 5-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, securing 5 wickets for just 14 runs. 

 

Andre Russell - 32 Years

Andre Russell - 32 Years

At the age of 32 years, the West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell took a 5-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, securing 5 wickets for just 15 runs.   

 

IPLIPL wicket-takersIPL 2025oldest playersOldest wicket-takerIPL BowlersBowlers5-wicket haulAnil KumbleMitchell StarcMohit SharmaBhuvneshwar KumarMark WoodAndre Russell
NEWS ON ONE CLICK