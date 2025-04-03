From Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Zaheer Khan: Top 10 Players With Most Wickets In Powerplay - Check In Pics
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the powerplay overs (the first six overs of an innings) are crucial for setting the tone of the match. Bowlers who excel during this phase can significantly impact the opposition's batting lineup. Here are the top 10 bowlers with the most wickets in the powerplay
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 73 Wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the finest swing bowlers in IPL history and leads the charts for the most wickets in powerplay overs. His ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a nightmare for batters in the early stages of the game.
Trent Boult – 63 Wickets
Trent Boult is known for his lethal swing and variations in the opening overs. His ability to generate movement with the new ball has helped him claim 63 wickets in powerplay overs.
Deepak Chahar – 61 Wickets
A key bowler for CSK, Deepak Chahar is known for his control over swing and length variations. His ability to break partnerships early has earned him 61 power-play wickets.
Sandeep Sharma – 60 Wickets
Sandeep Sharma, a consistent powerplay performer, is an expert in swinging the ball both ways. His precision and effectiveness have helped him take 60 wickets in powerplay overs
Ishant Sharma – 58 Wickets
A veteran pacer, Ishant Sharma, relies on his ability to generate bounce and seam movement. His experience and skill have led to 58 wickets in the powerplay.
Umesh Yadav – 58 Wickets
Umesh Yadav’s express pace and ability to extract movement early in the innings make him a dangerous powerplay bowler. He has taken 58 wickets in the powerplay.
Zaheer Khan – 52 Wickets
One of India's finest left-arm pacers, Zaheer Khan, was a master of swing and seam movement. His tactical bowling in the early overs resulted in 52 wickets in the powerplay.
Ravichandran Ashwin – 50 Wickets
The only spinner on this list, Ravichandran Ashwin, has used his variations effectively to claim 50 wickets in powerplay overs. His clever changes in pace and spin have often troubled batters early in the innings.
Mohammed Shami – 48 Wickets
Known for his sharp pace and seam movement, Mohammed Shami is a crucial weapon in the powerplay. His ability to extract early breakthroughs has helped him pick up 48 wickets in this phase.
Dhawal Kulkarni – 44 Wickets
Often underrated, Dhawal Kulkarni has been a reliable powerplay bowler, using his accuracy and movement to dismiss batters early. He has taken 44 wickets in powerplay overs.
