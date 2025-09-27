Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom CSK TO RCB: Guess This Cricketer From His IPL Journey
From CSK TO RCB: Guess This Cricketer From His IPL Journey

Guess the Cricketer! Follow the IPL Journey to Identify the Player - 

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Guess the Cricketer

Guess the Cricketer

Guess the Cricketer! Follow the IPL Journey to Identify the Player

 

Starting Point

Starting Point

Played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL debut season. .

Next Stop

Next Stop

Moved to Kochi Tuskers Kerala, where he was named captain after Mahela Jayawardene's departure. Patel served as the Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) captain for one match in 2011

 

Deccan Chargers (2012)

Deccan Chargers (2012)

Joined Deccan Chargers during the 2012 IPL trading window

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and formed a good opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan . After the Deccan Chargers' dissolution, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2014

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2014

Shift to Bangalore Signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 for the seventh season.

 

Mumbai Indians (2015-2017)

Mumbai Indians (2015-2017)

He won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians in 2015

Return to RCB

Return to RCB

Returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 IPL auction for his final IPL seasons. Played till 2020.

 

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

This IPL Journey belongs to Parthiv Patel! The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman known for his resilience, leadership, and versatility across teams.

 

