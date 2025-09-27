From CSK TO RCB: Guess This Cricketer From His IPL Journey
Guess the Cricketer! Follow the IPL Journey to Identify the Player -
Guess the Cricketer
Guess the Cricketer! Follow the IPL Journey to Identify the Player
Starting Point
Played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL debut season. .
Next Stop
Moved to Kochi Tuskers Kerala, where he was named captain after Mahela Jayawardene's departure. Patel served as the Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) captain for one match in 2011
Deccan Chargers (2012)
Joined Deccan Chargers during the 2012 IPL trading window
Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)
Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and formed a good opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan . After the Deccan Chargers' dissolution, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2014
Shift to Bangalore Signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 for the seventh season.
Mumbai Indians (2015-2017)
He won the IPL title with Mumbai Indians in 2015
Return to RCB
Returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 IPL auction for his final IPL seasons. Played till 2020.
Parthiv Patel
This IPL Journey belongs to Parthiv Patel! The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman known for his resilience, leadership, and versatility across teams.
