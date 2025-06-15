From Duleepsinhji To Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi: Indian-Origin Cricketers Who Played for England; See Full List

9 / 9

Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji played 15 Tests in his career, scoring 989 runs at an average of 44.95, including two centuries. He played all his Tests for England. He debuted in 1896 and played his last Test in 1902, as India did not have Test status then. He was the Maharaja of Nawanagar state. India's biggest domestic cricket tournament, the Ranji Trophy, is named after him.