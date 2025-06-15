Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Duleepsinhji To Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi: Indian-Origin Cricketers Who Played for England; See Full List
From Duleepsinhji To Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi: Indian-Origin Cricketers Who Played for England; See Full List

India and England are set to play a five-match Test series starting on June 20. The cricketing ties between these two nations have always been close. Even before India began playing Test cricket, some of its players represented England. Let's take a look at Indian-Origin cricketers who played for England in tthe past. 

 

Updated:Jun 15, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Indian Team All Set For England Tour

Indian Team All Set For England Tour

The cricketing ties between these two nations have always been close. Even before India began playing Test cricket, some of its players represented England. India will begin their English tour on June 20.

 

Haseeb Hameed

Haseeb Hameed

Haseeb Hameed has played 10 Tests for England so far, scoring 439 runs with the help of four fifties. He debuted against India in the Rajkot Test in 2016 at the age of 19. Haseeb also has ties to Gujarat; his father was from Bharuch.

Samit Patel

Samit Patel

Samit Patel played six Tests, 36 ODIs, and 18 T20 Internationals for England. He took a total of 38 wickets and scored 822 runs. His parents were from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Samit was born in Leicester, England.

 

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi is among the players who played Test cricket for both England and India. He debuted against Australia in 1932 and played his last Test against England in 1946. Senior Pataudi played six Tests and scored 199 runs. His son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, later went on to become the Test captain of India.

 

Ravi Bopara

Ravi Bopara

Ravi Bopara played 13 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 38 T20 matches for England. He scored close to four thousand runs across all three formats and also took 57 wickets. Bopara has roots in Punjab but was born in London.

 

Vikram Solanki

Vikram Solanki

Vikram Solanki played 51 ODIs and three T20 matches for England, scoring 1173 runs, including two centuries in ODIs. Vikram Solanki was born in Udaipur, Rajasthan. His family moved to England when he was eight years old. He later played first-class cricket for Rajasthan. He is currently the Director of Cricket for the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.

 

Duleepsinhji

Duleepsinhji

Duleepsinhji played 12 Tests for England, scoring 995 runs. He played these matches between 1929 and 1931. He also hailed from the Nawanagar princely state, and Ranjitsinhji was his uncle. The Duleep Trophy, a domestic cricket tournament in India, was started by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in his name.

 

Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar played 50 Tests and 26 ODIs for England. He took a total of 191 international wickets for England. He played a crucial role when England defeated India in a Test series on their home soil in 2012, taking 17 wickets. This victory allowed England to win a Test series in India for the first time since 1984-85. Panesar's parents moved from Punjab to England in 1979.

 

Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji

Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji

Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji played 15 Tests in his career, scoring 989 runs at an average of 44.95, including two centuries. He played all his Tests for England. He debuted in 1896 and played his last Test in 1902, as India did not have Test status then. He was the Maharaja of Nawanagar state. India's biggest domestic cricket tournament, the Ranji Trophy, is named after him.

 

