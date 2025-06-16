Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916817https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-graham-gooch-to-karun-nair-top-batters-with-highest-score-in-india-vs-england-tests-2916817
NewsPhotosFrom Graham Gooch To Karun Nair: Top Batters With Highest Score In India vs England Tests
photoDetails

From Graham Gooch To Karun Nair: Top Batters With Highest Score In India vs England Tests

Witness the highest individual batting masterclasses in the historic Test rivalry between India and England. These are the innings that rewrote the record books. Here is a look at Top Batters With Highest Score in India vs England Tests.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Follow Us

India To Face England

1/9
India To Face England

India will face England in a 5-match Test series starting from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Shubman Gill will lead the Test side for the first time in this series.

Follow Us

India Without Legends

2/9
India Without Legends

Indian side will be without it's two Stalwarts-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who announced their retirement from Test cricket in May. Both have been pivotal considering India's fragile batting lineup. Here is a look at batters with Highest Individual score in India vs England tests.

Follow Us

Graham Gooch (333)

3/9
Graham Gooch (333)

England's Graham Gooch holds the all-time record for the highest individual score in IND vs ENG Tests, a monumental 333 runs in 1990. The inning contributed to his record-breaking aggregate score of 456 in the match against India at Lord's in 1990.

 

Follow Us

Karun Nair (303)

4/9
Karun Nair (303)

Karun Nair became the first and only Indian to score a triple hundred against England, an unforgettable 303 not out in 2016. He scored his maiden Test century in the final match of the series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

 

Follow Us

Alastair Cook (294)

5/9
Alastair Cook (294)

Former England captain Alastair Cook's epic 294 in 2011 stands as the third-highest individual score in this rivalry.

 

Follow Us

Geoffrey Boycott (246)

6/9
Geoffrey Boycott (246)

Geoffrey Boycott's stoic and impactful 246 not out in 1967 showcased classic Test match batting at its best. The Yorkshire legend scored this at Leeds hitting Indian bowlers everywhere.

 

Follow Us

Ian Bell (235)

7/9
Ian Bell (235)

Ian Bell's stylish 235 in 2011 highlights his ability to dominate the Indian bowling attack with grace and power. He scored this fabulous knock during 4th Test of the 2011 series at The Oval.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli (235)

8/9
Virat Kohli (235)

India's modern legend, Virat Kohli, also features on this elite list with a commanding 235 runs scored in 2016. He scored this during 4th test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

 

Follow Us

Batting Royalty

9/9
Batting Royalty

From legendary figures of the past to contemporary stars, these scores celebrate the rich batting heritage of both nations.

Follow Us
India vs England Test recordshighest individual score IND vs ENGGraham Gooch 333Karun Nair 303Alastair Cook 294Geoffrey Boycott 246Ian Bell 235Virat Kohli 235top Test scores IND vs ENGtriple century in Test cricketIndia England Test centurieshighest scores in Test cricketIND vs ENG batting recordslegendary Test inningsIndia vs England cricket statsbest batting performancesTest match centuriesKarun Nair recordGooch highest Test scoreKohli double centuryEngland cricket historyIndian cricket recordsbest Test knocksTest match milestonesclassic Test inningsEngland vs India battingIND vs ENG top batsmenmemorable Test performancesTest cricket highlightsTest cricket historyhighest Test scores IndiaEngland Test best scoresIndia vs England 2016Test match triple tonsall-time great Test inningsbatting masterclass Testcricket highest individual scoresTest match recordscricket scorecard historycricket performance recordsepic Test innings
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
MLC 2025
4 Indian Cricketers Who Are Playing In MLC 2025: Unmukt Chand, Agni Chopra And...
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Meet Super Vasuki: India's longest Train With 6 Engines, 295 Coaches, Runs From …
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 10 Indian Batters With Most Test Runs In England: Sachin Tendulkar At Top, Rahul Dravid Follows, Virat Kohli At...
camera icon9
title
Indian-origin cricketers
From Duleepsinhji To Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi: Indian-Origin Cricketers Who Played for England; See Full List
camera icon8
title
PK Mahanandia
Meet The Man From Odisha Who Sold Everything, Cycled 6,000 KM From India To Sweden, Crossed Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, And Turkey — All For Love
NEWS ON ONE CLICK