From Graham Gooch To Karun Nair: Top Batters With Highest Score In India vs England Tests
Witness the highest individual batting masterclasses in the historic Test rivalry between India and England. These are the innings that rewrote the record books. Here is a look at Top Batters With Highest Score in India vs England Tests.
India To Face England
India will face England in a 5-match Test series starting from June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Shubman Gill will lead the Test side for the first time in this series.
India Without Legends
Indian side will be without it's two Stalwarts-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who announced their retirement from Test cricket in May. Both have been pivotal considering India's fragile batting lineup. Here is a look at batters with Highest Individual score in India vs England tests.
Graham Gooch (333)
England's Graham Gooch holds the all-time record for the highest individual score in IND vs ENG Tests, a monumental 333 runs in 1990. The inning contributed to his record-breaking aggregate score of 456 in the match against India at Lord's in 1990.
Karun Nair (303)
Karun Nair became the first and only Indian to score a triple hundred against England, an unforgettable 303 not out in 2016. He scored his maiden Test century in the final match of the series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
Alastair Cook (294)
Former England captain Alastair Cook's epic 294 in 2011 stands as the third-highest individual score in this rivalry.
Geoffrey Boycott (246)
Geoffrey Boycott's stoic and impactful 246 not out in 1967 showcased classic Test match batting at its best. The Yorkshire legend scored this at Leeds hitting Indian bowlers everywhere.
Ian Bell (235)
Ian Bell's stylish 235 in 2011 highlights his ability to dominate the Indian bowling attack with grace and power. He scored this fabulous knock during 4th Test of the 2011 series at The Oval.
Virat Kohli (235)
India's modern legend, Virat Kohli, also features on this elite list with a commanding 235 runs scored in 2016. He scored this during 4th test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Batting Royalty
From legendary figures of the past to contemporary stars, these scores celebrate the rich batting heritage of both nations.
