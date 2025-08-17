From Greg Chappell to Gautam Gambhir: Complete List Of India Men’s Head Coaches Since 2000
From 2000 to 2025, the Indian cricket team has seen a diverse range of coaches shaping its journey. A total of 14 coaching stints have been recorded involving 12 different individuals. This gallery highlights the key coaches who have contributed to Indian cricket over these 25 years.
Indian Men's Head Coaches Timeline
John Wright (2000–2005)
John Wright, from New Zealand, was India’s first full-time foreign coach. His tenure brought professionalism and structure, helping India achieve significant successes. Wright laid the foundation for modern coaching in Indian cricket.
Greg Chappell (2005–2007)
Australian Greg Chappell’s coaching period was a mix of controversy and development. His strict methods sparked debate but also introduced new strategies. Chappell’s time impacted India’s playing style and selection policies.
Ravi Shastri’s Multiple Roles (2007 Interim, 2014–2016 Director, 2017–2021 Full-time)
Ravi Shastri served India in three major coaching capacities. Starting as interim coach in 2007, later as Team Director from 2014 to 2016, and finally full-time coach from 2017 to 2021. Under his guidance, India achieved notable victories and consistency.
Lalchand Rajput (2007–2008)
Lalchand Rajput took over as full-time coach after Shastri’s interim stint. His short tenure was focused on introducing new talent and stabilizing the team. Rajput played a key role in India’s cricketing transition phase.
Gary Kirsten (2008–2011)
South African Gary Kirsten’s coaching era was marked by calm and success. He helped India win the 2011 World Cup and fostered a positive team environment. Kirsten’s focus on player confidence boosted India’s performance
Duncan Fletcher (2011–2015)
Zimbabwean Duncan Fletcher brought experience and strategic insight to India. His tenure emphasized fitness and overseas success. Fletcher’s coaching helped India climb world rankings in Tests and limited-overs cricket.
Sanjay Bangar’s Interim Terms (2016, 2017)
Sanjay Bangar served twice as interim coach during transitional periods. His familiarity with the team helped maintain stability. Bangar’s role was crucial between full-time coaching appointments.
Anil Kumble (2016–2017)
Legendary spinner Anil Kumble was a full-time coach known for discipline and aggressive mindset. His brief stint sharpened India’s competitive edge. Kumble’s leadership brought a focus on mental toughness.
Rahul Dravid (2021–2024)
Rahul Dravid, the ‘Wall’ of Indian cricket, became coach emphasizing technique and patience. Champions at the under-19 and India A levels, Dravid’s tenure focused on building a strong, talented generation. His methodical approach shaped India’s current squad.
VVS Laxman (Interim)
VVS Laxman, renowned for his elegance and cricketing acumen, stepped in as interim coach during the 2024 Zimbabwe tour. Known for nurturing young talent, Laxman ensured team balance and performance in the interim period.
Gautam Gambhir (2024–Present)
Former opener Gautam Gambhir is the current full-time coach as of 2024. His leadership experience and aggressive playing style aim to inspire the team. Gambhir focuses on strengthening India’s mental toughness and adaptability across formats.
