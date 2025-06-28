Advertisement
From Hardik to Boult: Top IPL Trades That Rocked The League; Is Sanju To CSK Next?
From Hardik to Boult: Top IPL Trades That Rocked The League; Is Sanju To CSK Next?

Sanju Samson is all set to be traded to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Shivam Dube and Ravi Ashwin in IPL 2026. This potential deal has caught the attention of fans and experts alike, as it could drastically change the dynamics of both teams for the upcoming season.

 

Updated:Jun 28, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Will Sanju Join CSK?

Will Sanju Join CSK?

Reportedly, Sanju Samson is all set to be traded to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Shivam Dube and Ravi Ashwin in IPL 2026. This potential deal has caught the attention of fans and experts alike, as it could drastically change the dynamics of both teams for the upcoming season.

 

The Importance of IPL Trades

The Importance of IPL Trades

Trades in the IPL are often game-changing, influencing not just team strategies but also the fortunes of franchises. Throughout the years, several iconic trades have shifted the balance of power in the league, creating new champions and rivalries. Lets Take a look at Blockbuster trades in the past.

 

Hardik Pandya: Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya: Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians

One of the most talked-about trades, IPL winning skipper  Hardik Pandya's move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for a hefty 15cr cash deal sparked significant debate. This trade was instrumental in stabilizing Mumbai's lineup after several seasons of instability.

 

 

Cameron Green: Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cameron Green: Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Following Hardik Pandya's trade, Mumbai Indians offloaded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore. This trade saw RCB securing a talented all-rounder, while Mumbai freed up valuable funds for the auction, making it one of the strategic moves in IPL history.

 

Trent Boult: Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult: Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult's trade from Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020 proved costly for DC. Boult played a key role in MI's triumphs, tormenting DC in all their encounters, including the final, making this trade one of the most impactful in IPL history.

 

 

Ravichandran Ashwin: Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin: Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin's move from Punjab Kings to Delhi Capitals helped DC strengthen their bowling attack. The experienced off-spinner’s contributions with the ball, particularly in the powerplay, played a pivotal role in their successful seasons post-trade.

 

Quinton de Kock: Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock: Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

In 2018, Mumbai Indians secured Quinton de Kock from Royal Challengers Bangalore in a deal worth 1.9cr. The explosive batsman provided a solid foundation at the top of the order, contributing significantly to Mumbai's dominance in the IPL during his tenure.

 

Trades That Shaped IPL History

Trades That Shaped IPL History

Trades in IPL aren't just about transfers; they're strategic moves that alter team fortunes. Whether it's Sanju Samson’s potential trade to CSK or the historic deals of the past, each trade has had a massive impact on how teams perform, making IPL one of the most unpredictable and exciting leagues.

 

