In a dramatic turn during a Test against South Africa in 2022, a DRS decision went against India, prompting an enraged Virat Kohli to vent his frustration directly into the stump microphone. He accused the broadcasters of bias, stating, "Focus on your team as well, not just the opposition." This public display of anger from the usually composed captain drew significant attention and sparked widespread debate about player conduct and the role of technology.