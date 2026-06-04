From Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel: 5 players SRH may release before IPL 2027
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered IPL 2026 with high expectations after assembling a strong squad packed with international stars and promising youngsters. However, inconsistent performances throughout the season prevented the franchise from making the impact many had anticipated. With the IPL 2027 auction approaching, SRH could look to revamp parts of their squad and free up valuable purse space. Several players struggled for form, while others found it difficult to secure regular opportunities in the playing XI.
Here's a look at five players Sunrisers Hyderabad might consider releasing as they begin planning for the next IPL season:
Liam Livingstone
Price: Rs 13 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad made headlines at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction by signing England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 crore. However, the move did not deliver the expected returns in IPL 2026. Livingstone featured in only two matches and managed just 15 runs before losing his place in the playing XI. With SRH already possessing several top-order and middle-order batting options, the franchise struggled to find a defined role for him. Considering his high salary and limited impact, Hyderabad could release the former Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star ahead of IPL 2027. (Pic Credits: IANS)
Jaydev Unadkat
Price: Rs 1 crore
Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. While he brought valuable experience to the squad, his performances in IPL 2026 failed to make a significant impact. Unadkat played only four matches and finished with an economy rate of 10.90. As SRH searched for better bowling combinations, the franchise turned to younger options such as Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. With the team focusing on building a younger pace attack, Unadkat could find himself among the players released ahead of the IPL 2027 season. (PIC Credits: IANS)
Harshal Patel
Price: Rs 8 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad invested Rs 8 crore to acquire Harshal Patel at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, hoping the two-time Purple Cap winner would strengthen their bowling attack. However, IPL 2026 turned out to be a disappointing season for the experienced pacer. Harshal featured in only five matches and failed to pick up a single wicket. As younger bowlers impressed when given opportunities, he gradually slipped out of contention for a regular place in the XI. (PIC Credits: IANS)
Brydon Carse
Price: Rs 1 crore
England all-rounder Brydon Carse was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Unfortunately, injury prevented him from making any contribution during IPL 2026 as he was ruled out of the tournament. The prolonged absence meant SRH could not properly assess his value within the squad.. Given his injury setback and lack of game time, Carse could be one of the overseas players released by Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027. (Pic Credits: IPLT20)
Kamindu Mendis
Price: Rs 75 lakh
Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was considered a useful squad player after showing promise in previous opportunities. However, IPL 2026 proved frustrating for the left-hander as he did not get a single game throughout the season. Competition for overseas spots remained intense, leaving Mendis on the sidelines despite being available. At Rs 75 lakh, he is not among the franchise's costliest signings, but SRH may still look to free up an overseas slot for a player who better fits their plans. A mutual parting ahead of IPL 2027 could benefit both the player and the franchise. (PIC Credits: IPL/ X)
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