From Liam Livingstone to Harshal Patel: 5 players SRH may release before IPL 2027

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Sunrisers Hyderabad entered IPL 2026 with high expectations after assembling a strong squad packed with international stars and promising youngsters. However, inconsistent performances throughout the season prevented the franchise from making the impact many had anticipated. With the IPL 2027 auction approaching, SRH could look to revamp parts of their squad and free up valuable purse space. Several players struggled for form, while others found it difficult to secure regular opportunities in the playing XI.

Here's a look at five players Sunrisers Hyderabad might consider releasing as they begin planning for the next IPL season: