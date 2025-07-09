From MS Dhoni - Deepika, Virat- Genelia To Shubman-Sara: Five Rumoured Love Stories That Never Made It
From Dhoni-Deepika to Shubman-Sara, these rumored cricket-Bollywood love stories sparked massive buzz but never turned official.
Some were playful crushes, others media-fueled flings; all remain unforgettable ‘what ifs’ in pop.
Cricket & Love - The Stories That Almost Were
From stadium cheers to red carpets, cricket and Bollywood often collide.But not every rumored romance reaches a fairytale ending. Here are five love stories that sparked buzz but never became official.
Shubman Gill & Sara Tendulkar
Sara and Shubman were often spotted liking and posting similar photos. Fans noticed matching captions and frequent online activity. The internet was quick to ship them as cricket’s next-gen couple.
Sreesanth & Riya Sen
Linked after a jewelry ad shoot, their chemistry had the media buzzing. The duo maintained they were “just friends,” but rumors said otherwise. Their alleged bond was short-lived but definitely memorable.
MS Dhoni & Deepika Padukone
Dhoni once had a known crush on Deepika and even invited her to a match. While fans imagined sparks, Deepika was later linked to Yuvraj Singh. Dhoni moved on and married Sakshi, ending the speculation.
Rohit Sharma & Sofia Hayat
Rohit was rumored to be dating British model Sofia Hayat years ago. The two were reportedly introduced at a London club. Though never confirmed, their public outings raised plenty of eyebrows.
Virat Kohli & Genelia D’Souza - The Teenage Crush
Before Anushka, Virat once blushed about actress Genelia in an interview. He called her “too cute” and his favorite actress to play cricket. Though nothing came of it, fans still remember the sweet moment.
The Love Stories That Never Were
From playful crushes to media-fueled rumors, these stories fascinated fans. They may not have lasted but they sure made headlines. And in the world of cricket and glamour, anything is possible.
Spotted! Shubman & Sara at London Gala
The rumored couple appeared at Yuvraj Singh’s ‘YouWeCan’ event in London. Sara attended with her parents, Shubman with Team India. A viral photo of them at the same venue reignited dating talks.
