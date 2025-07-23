Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935910https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-ms-dhoni-to-bhaag-milkha-bhaag-6-sports-biopics-that-turned-theatres-into-stadiums-2935910
NewsPhotosFrom MS Dhoni to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 6 Sports Biopics That Turned Theatres Into Stadiums
photoDetails

From MS Dhoni to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 6 Sports Biopics That Turned Theatres Into Stadiums

Sports biopics have a unique power to inspire and entertain, bringing the triumphs and struggles of real-life heroes to the big screen. These films often transcend the boundaries of cinema, transforming movie theatres into roaring stadiums. Here are six such Indian sports biopics that captivated audiences and celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship.
Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Theatres To Stadiums

1/8
Theatres To Stadiums

Sports biopics have a unique power to inspire and entertain, bringing the triumphs and struggles of real-life heroes to the big screen. These films often transcend the boundaries of cinema, transforming movie theatres into roaring stadiums. Here are six such Indian sports biopics that captivated audiences and celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship.

 

Follow Us

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

2/8
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

This biographical drama chronicled the extraordinary journey of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. From a ticket collector to a World Cup-winning leader, his inspiring rise resonated deeply. The film was a massive box office success, celebrating the beloved cricketer's life. It truly turned theatres into a sea of blue jerseys.

 

Follow Us

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

3/8
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Based on the life of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, "The Flying Sikh," this film was a powerful portrayal of resilience. Farhan Akhtar's compelling performance brought Milkha's struggles and triumphs to life. The movie was critically acclaimed and a commercial hit, inspiring a generation with its message of perseverance.

 

Follow Us

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

4/8
Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

This critically acclaimed film narrates the true story of Paan Singh Tomar, an athlete who became a dacoit. Irrfan Khan's powerful portrayal captured the complexities of his journey from national steeplechase champion to rebel. The film offered a gritty and realistic look at a life shaped by extraordinary circumstances.

 

Follow Us

Dangal (2016)

5/8
Dangal (2016)

This wrestling drama, based on the Phogat family's incredible story, showcased a father's determination to train his daughters into world-class wrestlers. It highlighted themes of gender equality and breaking societal norms. Dangal became one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, proving the immense appeal of underdog stories.

 

Follow Us

Mary Kom (2014)

6/8
Mary Kom (2014)

Priyanka Chopra starred as the titular boxer Mary Kom, depicting her journey from a humble background to a multiple-time World Boxing Champion. The film celebrated her grit, sacrifices, and unwavering spirit. It was a powerful and emotional narrative that inspired many, especially women, to pursue their dreams against all odds.

 

Follow Us

Kaun Pravin Tambe? (2022)

7/8
Kaun Pravin Tambe? (2022)

This biopic tells the astonishing story of Pravin Tambe, a cricketer who made his IPL debut at the age of 41. It's a testament to unwavering passion and perseverance against all odds. The film resonated with audiences for its inspiring message of never giving up on a dream, no matter the age.

 

Follow Us

The Unforgettable Impact of Sports Biopics

8/8
The Unforgettable Impact of Sports Biopics

These films are more than just stories; they are celebrations of human spirit, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. They remind us that behind every sporting legend lies a tale of immense hard work and sacrifice. These biopics continue to inspire, proving that the magic of sports can truly fill theatres with stadium-like energy.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Cricketers who never won world cup
8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List
camera icon10
title
Rumoured couple
10 RUMOURED Bollywood Couples You Didn’t Know About: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Konkona Sen Sharma And…
camera icon16
title
Queen Elizabeth
Inside Queen Elizabeth II’s Wardrobe: 200 Iconic Royal Outfits You Can See Up Close In 2026 Exhibition
camera icon8
title
5 MLC Stars That Can Spark Bidding Wars in IPL Mini Auctions
5 Breakout MLC Stars Who Could Spark Bidding Wars In IPL Mini Auctions
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
From Virat Kohli’s Rs 7 Crore To Pat Cummins' 2 Million Dollars: Top 10 Highest Paid Cricketers In 2025 By Their National Boards
NEWS ON ONE CLICK