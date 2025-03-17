Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2873330https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-ms-dhoni-to-rishabh-pant-most-expensive-player-in-each-edition-of-the-ipl-2873330
NewsPhotosFrom MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant: Most Expensive Player In Each Edition Of The IPL From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant: Most Expensive Player In Each Edition Of The IPL
photoDetails

From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant: Most Expensive Player In Each Edition Of The IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been known for its high-stakes bidding wars, with franchises willing to break the bank to secure top talent. Here’s a look at the most expensive player from each IPL season: 

 

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Follow Us

MS Dhoni (2008)

1/18
MS Dhoni (2008)

In the inaugural season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a statement by signing the iconic captain MS Dhoni for ₹9.5 crore. Dhoni’s leadership laid the foundation for CSK’s dominance in the league.

 

Follow Us

Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff (2009)

2/18
Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff (2009)

The second season saw two players Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff becoming the joint most expensive players. Pietersen was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Flintoff by CSK, both for ₹9.8 crore.

 

Follow Us

Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard (2010)

3/18
Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard (2010)

In 2010, Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard were the joint most expensive players. Bond was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Pollard joined Mumbai Indians (MI), both for ₹4.8 crore.

 

Follow Us

Gautam Gambhir (2011)

4/18
Gautam Gambhir (2011)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made headlines by signing Gautam Gambhir for ₹14.9 crore, making him the captain of the team. Gambhir went on to lead KKR to two IPL titles.

 

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja (2012)

5/18
Ravindra Jadeja (2012)

CSK secured the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a staggering ₹12.8 crore, highlighting his value as a match-winner.

 

Follow Us

Glenn Maxwell (2013)

6/18
Glenn Maxwell (2013)

In 2013, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed the Australian powerhouse Glenn Maxwell for ₹6.3 crore, banking on his explosive batting and all-round abilities.

 

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh (2014)

7/18
Yuvraj Singh (2014)

Yuvraj Singh became the most expensive player in 2014 when RCB bought him for ₹14 crore.

 

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh (2015)

8/18
Yuvraj Singh (2015)

Yuvraj repeated the feat in 2015, becoming the most expensive player for a second consecutive season. This time, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) secured him for a record ₹16 crore.

 

Follow Us

Shane Watson (2016)

9/18
Shane Watson (2016)

RCB signed the Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for ₹9.5 crore in 2016, counting on his ability to perform with both bat and ball.

 

Follow Us

Ben Stokes (2017)

10/18
Ben Stokes (2017)

Rising Pune Supergiants made a splash by picking up England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes for ₹14.5 crore in 2017.

 

Follow Us

Ben Stokes (2018)

11/18
Ben Stokes (2018)

After the suspension of Rising Pune Supergiants, Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked Ben Stokes for ₹12.5 crore, reinforcing his value as a premier all-rounder.

 

Follow Us

Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy (2019)

12/18
Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy (2019)

In 2019, Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) and Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab) were the joint most expensive players, each bought for ₹8.4 crore.

 

Follow Us

Pat Cummins (2020)

13/18
Pat Cummins (2020)

KKR signed the Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for ₹15.5 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player at the time.

 

Follow Us

Chris Morris (2021)

14/18
Chris Morris (2021)

Rajasthan Royals broke the record by signing South African all-rounder Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crore the highest amount ever paid for a player at that time.

 

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan (2022)

15/18
Ishan Kishan (2022)

Mumbai Indians made a bold move by securing young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore, betting on his future potential.

 

Follow Us

Sam Curran (2023)

16/18
Sam Curran (2023)

Punjab Kings signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹18.5 crore, making him the highest-paid player in IPL history at that point.

 

Follow Us

Mitchell Starc (2024)

17/18
Mitchell Starc (2024)

After leading Australia to a World Cup win in 2023, Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player when KKR acquired him for a record-breaking ₹24.75 crore.

 

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant (2025)

18/18
Rishabh Pant (2025)

The record was shattered once again in 2025 when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for an eye-watering ₹27 crore the highest-ever bid in IPL history.

 

Follow Us
IPL most expensive playerIPL auction historyMS DhoniRishabh PantMitchell StarcSam CurranChris MorrisPat CumminsYuvraj SinghBen stokesGautam GambhirGlenn MaxwellShane WatsonKieron PollardAndrew FlintoffKevin PietersenIPL highest bidIPL record signings
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best K-Dramas
7 Best K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Update: Will Govt Restore Central Employees’ Commuted Pension After 12 Years?
camera icon8
title
Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
From MS Dhoni To Faf Du Plessis: List Of Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 vice captains
Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team
camera icon13
title
IPL
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk To Open; Mohit Sharma In As Impact Player: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK