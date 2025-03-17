From MS Dhoni To Rishabh Pant: Most Expensive Player In Each Edition Of The IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been known for its high-stakes bidding wars, with franchises willing to break the bank to secure top talent. Here’s a look at the most expensive player from each IPL season:
MS Dhoni (2008)
In the inaugural season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a statement by signing the iconic captain MS Dhoni for ₹9.5 crore. Dhoni’s leadership laid the foundation for CSK’s dominance in the league.
Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff (2009)
The second season saw two players Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff becoming the joint most expensive players. Pietersen was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Flintoff by CSK, both for ₹9.8 crore.
Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard (2010)
In 2010, Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard were the joint most expensive players. Bond was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Pollard joined Mumbai Indians (MI), both for ₹4.8 crore.
Gautam Gambhir (2011)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made headlines by signing Gautam Gambhir for ₹14.9 crore, making him the captain of the team. Gambhir went on to lead KKR to two IPL titles.
Ravindra Jadeja (2012)
CSK secured the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a staggering ₹12.8 crore, highlighting his value as a match-winner.
Glenn Maxwell (2013)
In 2013, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed the Australian powerhouse Glenn Maxwell for ₹6.3 crore, banking on his explosive batting and all-round abilities.
Yuvraj Singh (2014)
Yuvraj Singh became the most expensive player in 2014 when RCB bought him for ₹14 crore.
Yuvraj Singh (2015)
Yuvraj repeated the feat in 2015, becoming the most expensive player for a second consecutive season. This time, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) secured him for a record ₹16 crore.
Shane Watson (2016)
RCB signed the Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for ₹9.5 crore in 2016, counting on his ability to perform with both bat and ball.
Ben Stokes (2017)
Rising Pune Supergiants made a splash by picking up England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes for ₹14.5 crore in 2017.
Ben Stokes (2018)
After the suspension of Rising Pune Supergiants, Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked Ben Stokes for ₹12.5 crore, reinforcing his value as a premier all-rounder.
Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy (2019)
In 2019, Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) and Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab) were the joint most expensive players, each bought for ₹8.4 crore.
Pat Cummins (2020)
KKR signed the Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for ₹15.5 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player at the time.
Chris Morris (2021)
Rajasthan Royals broke the record by signing South African all-rounder Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crore the highest amount ever paid for a player at that time.
Ishan Kishan (2022)
Mumbai Indians made a bold move by securing young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore, betting on his future potential.
Sam Curran (2023)
Punjab Kings signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for ₹18.5 crore, making him the highest-paid player in IPL history at that point.
Mitchell Starc (2024)
After leading Australia to a World Cup win in 2023, Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player when KKR acquired him for a record-breaking ₹24.75 crore.
Rishabh Pant (2025)
The record was shattered once again in 2025 when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for an eye-watering ₹27 crore the highest-ever bid in IPL history.
