From Opener to Finisher: KL Rahul’s Unique Record of Hundreds from No. 1 to No. 6
Kl Rahul has achieved a unique record in cricket, he is the only batsman to score a century in every position from No.1 to No. 6 showcasing his adaptability and skills in batting which he showed to world cricket. Below is a breakdown of his centuries in every position.
Opening Position No.1
Kl Rahul has 4 centuries while batting first which includes 2 in test and 2 in Odi. His first century at NO.1 came against Zimbabwe in 2016 following 199 in the same year against England, the other 2 centuries came against Sri Lanka in 2019 and against South Africa in 2023.
Opening Position No. 2
Kl Rahul has 5 Centuries while batting at No.2 which is his most in any position, 4 out of 5 centuries came from Test all away from home and 1 century in ODI which came against West Indies at visakhapatnam in 2019.
Position No. 3
Kl Rahul scored only 1 century batting at position No. 3, it was his 2nd T20 Century which came against England while chasing the target of 160, scoring 101 off 54 with 10 fours and 5 sixes and remained not out leading India to an easy victory.
Position No. 4
Kl Rahul has 2 centuries batting at No. 4, Kl rahul scored his 1st T20 century against West Indies in 2016 which came batting at No.4 and his Century against England at Pune in 2021 was his 1st ODI century came while batting in this position.
Position No. 5
Kl Rahul has 3 centuries in this position and all came in ODI. 112 against New Zealand in 2020, 111 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 and 102 vs netherlands in World Cup 2023.
Position No. 6
Kl Rahul has only one century batting at No. 6 which came in India vs South Africa 1st test at Centurion in December 2023 where he scored 101 off 137 and took India to a good position in the 1st Innings.
Conclusion
Kl Rahul’s performance in every position shows why he is an important asset for India in future matches and upcoming ICC Tournaments, In champions trophy 2025 he batted as a finisher and showed why he is Called Klassy Rahul.
