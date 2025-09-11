From Pahalgam Tensions To No Rohit-Virat: 5 Reasons Why India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Aren’t Selling
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup is facing an unusual slump in ticket sales. Despite the window still being open with less than three days to go, sales remain slow. Introducing a single ticket format hasn't boosted demand significantly before the September 14 clash. Here are 5 such reasons -
Tickets Slump Reasons
Mood of the nation
The mood of the nation is affected by the tense situation in Pahalgam on April 22, when India and Pakistan found themselves in a war-like scenario. This sensitive backdrop lingers, possibly dampening enthusiasm for the upcoming match despite the rivalry.
No RoKo
The absence of iconic players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has hurt ticket demand. Fans are witnessing their first India-Pakistan T20 match in over a decade without the presence of these two superstars, resulting in lower excitement levels.
No Competition No Context
Lack of competition is another factor. India’s overwhelming victory over the UAE, bowling them out for just 57, underscores the one-sided nature of recent India-Pakistan matches. This reduces anticipation for a closely fought contest.
Less Hype
The overall hype surrounding this rivalry appears to be less intense than past encounters. This could be due to various factors including player retirements, tournament dynamics, and a change in fan interests, leading to subdued ticket sales.
High Price
Premium ticket prices have risen dramatically. With some packages priced as high as Rs 2.5 lakh for just two seats, affordability has become a major barrier for fans wishing to witness the match live in Dubai.
What Do You Think
While the traditional fervor for India-Pakistan matches is immense, multiple factors this year have combined to create a uniquely slow market.
India Asia Cup Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Pakistan Asia Cup Squad
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
