Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2958577https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-pahalgam-tensions-to-no-rohit-virat-why-india-pakistan-asia-cup-2025-tickets-aren-t-selling-2958577
NewsPhotosFrom Pahalgam Tensions To No Rohit-Virat: 5 Reasons Why India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Aren’t Selling
photoDetails

From Pahalgam Tensions To No Rohit-Virat: 5 Reasons Why India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Aren’t Selling

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup is facing an unusual slump in ticket sales. Despite the window still being open with less than three days to go, sales remain slow. Introducing a single ticket format hasn't boosted demand significantly before the September 14 clash. Here are 5 such reasons - 

Updated:Sep 11, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Tickets Slump Reasons

1/9
Tickets Slump Reasons

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the T20 Asia Cup is facing an unusual slump in ticket sales. Despite the window still being open with less than three days to go, sales remain slow. Introducing a single ticket format hasn't boosted demand significantly before the September 14 clash. Here are 5 such reasons - 

 

Follow Us

Mood of the nation

2/9
Mood of the nation

The mood of the nation is affected by the tense situation in Pahalgam on April 22, when India and Pakistan found themselves in a war-like scenario. This sensitive backdrop lingers, possibly dampening enthusiasm for the upcoming match despite the rivalry.

 

 

PC- Twitter (X)

 

Follow Us

No RoKo

3/9
No RoKo

The absence of iconic players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has hurt ticket demand. Fans are witnessing their first India-Pakistan T20 match in over a decade without the presence of these two superstars, resulting in lower excitement levels.

 

Follow Us

No Competition No Context

4/9
No Competition No Context

Lack of competition is another factor. India’s overwhelming victory over the UAE, bowling them out for just 57, underscores the one-sided nature of recent India-Pakistan matches. This reduces anticipation for a closely fought contest.

 

Follow Us

Less Hype

5/9
Less Hype

The overall hype surrounding this rivalry appears to be less intense than past encounters. This could be due to various factors including player retirements, tournament dynamics, and a change in fan interests, leading to subdued ticket sales.

 

Follow Us

High Price

6/9
High Price

Premium ticket prices have risen dramatically. With some packages priced as high as Rs 2.5 lakh for just two seats, affordability has become a major barrier for fans wishing to witness the match live in Dubai.

 

Follow Us

What Do You Think

7/9
What Do You Think

And finally, the last reason is up to you. What do you think is causing this slump in ticket sales? While the traditional fervor for India-Pakistan matches is immense, multiple factors this year have combined to create a uniquely slow market.

 

Follow Us

India Asia Cup Squad

8/9
India Asia Cup Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Follow Us

Pakistan Asia Cup Squad

9/9
Pakistan Asia Cup Squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Follow Us
India Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket salesIndia Pakistan Asia Cup tickets unsoldIndia Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket pricesIndia Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 ticket demandIndia Pakistan cricket rivalry ticket salesAsia Cup 2025 ticket sales India vs PakistanIndia Pakistan ticket sales slumpIndia Pakistan match ticket prices highIndia Pakistan match ticket availabilityIndia Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 stadium ticketsIndia Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 hypeIndia Pakistan cricket match UAE ticketsAsia Cup 2025 premium tickets India PakistanIndia Pakistan match ticket sales dropIndia Pakistan cricket fans ticket buyingIndia Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2025 ticketsIndia Pakistan cricket rivalry 2025India Pakistan match ticket sales slowIndia Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 rivalryIndia cricket fans ticket behaviorPakistan cricket fans ticket buyingIndia Pakistan cricket match ticket costAsia Cup 2025 match ticketsIndia Pakistan ticket sales updatesIndia Pakistan ticket prices analysisIndia Pakistan
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth
Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth: Not Dhanashree Verma And Arjun Bijlani, THIS Is The Richest Contestant Of Ashneer Grover's Show
camera icon7
title
Technology
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Camera, Design, Display, Processor, Battery, Connectivity, And Price –Compared
camera icon7
title
Dalit woman
Meet Dalit Woman Who Earned Just Rs 2 A Day, Escaped Child Marriage, Later Revived A Dying Company Into A Rs 2,000+ Crore Empire — Today She’s Known As India’s Original ‘Slumdog Millionaire’
camera icon7
title
SA20 2026 squads
Brevis To Pretoria, Markram To Super Giants, Mulder To JSK : SA20 2026 Full Squads Breakdown - Star Players And New Signings
camera icon6
title
Auto news
What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Camera And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Selling Like Hot Cakes
NEWS ON ONE CLICK