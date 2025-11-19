Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987059https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/from-rohit-sharma-to-kl-rahul5-players-who-could-replace-shubman-gill-as-odi-captain-vs-south-africa-if-he-doesn-t-recover-in-time-2987059
NewsPhotosFrom Rohit Sharma To KL Rahul:5 Players Who Could Replace Shubman Gill As ODI Captain Vs South Africa If He Doesn’t Recover In Time
photoDetails

From Rohit Sharma To KL Rahul:5 Players Who Could Replace Shubman Gill As ODI Captain Vs South Africa If He Doesn’t Recover In Time

With Shubman Gill racing against time to recover, here are five strong captaincy contenders from Rohit Sharma to KL Rahul who could lead India in the ODI series against South Africa.

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Shubman's Injury Forces India To Rethink

1/14
Shubman's Injury Forces India To Rethink

Shubman Gill’s neck injury during the Kolkata Test has raised major concerns about his availability for the ODI series starting 30 November. With vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also ruled out, India may be forced to appoint a stand-in leader for the crucial away series against South Africa.

Follow Us

5 Players That May Replace Shubman Gill

2/14
5 Players That May Replace Shubman Gill

With Shubman Gill racing against time to recover, here are five strong captaincy contenders from Rohit Sharma to KL Rahul who could lead India in the ODI series against South Africa.

Follow Us

Gill’s Injury: Latest Update

3/14
Gill’s Injury: Latest Update

Gill faced severe neck spasms early in India’s first innings at Eden Gardens and was immediately taken to the hospital. He did not bat again in the Test.

BCCI doctors want to avoid aggravating the injury, making him doubtful for both the second Test and the ODIs.

Follow Us

India’s Selection Crisis Intensifies

4/14
India’s Selection Crisis Intensifies

The timing couldn’t be worse for India:

Gill is India’s newly appointed ODI captain

Shreyas Iyer, the ODI vice-captain on the Australia tour, is out injured

The team is preparing for a challenging South African tour

With leadership options thinning, the selectors must choose a reliable stand-in skipper.

Follow Us

5/14

Rohit Sharma, India’s former full-time ODI captain (Champions Trophy winning captain) instantly becomes the most experienced and stable choice.

Even though India has moved towards younger leadership, Rohit’s tactical brilliance and calm presence remain unmatched.

Follow Us

Why Rohit Sharma Makes Sense

6/14
Why Rohit Sharma Makes Sense

Captained India in multiple ICC tournaments

Has deep experience leading in overseas conditions

Trusted by both seniors and youngsters

Provides stability during transition phases

If selectors want security and proven leadership, Rohit becomes option No. 1.

Follow Us

KL Rahul

7/14
KL Rahul

KL Rahul is India’s most dependable ODI batter over the last three years.

He has already captained India in ODIs and continues to be a natural leader with a strong tactical mind.

Follow Us

Why KL Rahul Is the Ideal Choice

8/14
Why KL Rahul Is the Ideal Choice

Smart game-reader

Calm temperament under pressure

Experience leading in ODIs, Tests, IPL

Has formed leadership rapport with the bowling group

If India wants continuity and control, Rahul is the safest long-term option.

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant

9/14
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant could return to ODI cricket in this series.

If selected, Pant becomes an exciting leadership alternative fearless, instinctive, and capable of shifting momentum with his decisions.

Follow Us

Why Rishabh Pant Could Be a Wildcard Captain

10/14
Why Rishabh Pant Could Be a Wildcard Captain

Captained in the IPL (multiple franchise)

Bold decision-making style

Strong rapport with younger players

Brings energy and unpredictability that can disrupt South Africa

Pant as captain would be a daring yet refreshing experiment.

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya

11/14
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 vice-captain, is recovering well and recently posted intense training footage. He missed the Australia ODIs but is reportedly close to full fitness.

 

Follow Us

Why Hardik Pandya Is a Strong Contender

12/14
Why Hardik Pandya Is a Strong Contender

Proven white-ball leadership in IPL

Clear communication style and modern captaincy approach

Works well with bowlers, especially pacers

Ideal choice if India wants a future-oriented short-term leader

If fit, Hardik becomes one of the front-runners.

Follow Us

AXAR PATEL

13/14
AXAR PATEL

Axar Patel has quietly grown into a senior figure across formats. He led Delhi Capitals in the IPL and is respected for his maturity and composed game awareness.

 

Follow Us

Why Axar Patel Is a Smart Temporary Option

14/14
Why Axar Patel Is a Smart Temporary Option

Reliable, calm under pressure

Tactical leadership experience in domestic cricket and IPL

Offers a left-field choice with low expectations

Ideal if India wants to preserve senior players and still maintain stability

Follow Us
Shubman Gill injuryIndia vs South Africa ODIsODI captain IndiaShubman Gill neck injuryIndia ODI captaincy optionsRohit sharma odi captainKL Rahul ODI captainRishabh Pant returnHardik Pandya fitness updateAxar Patel CaptaincyIndia squad for South Africa ODIsBCCI injury updateIndia Cricket NewsTeam India captain crisisIndia ODI series 2024Shubman Gill replacementIndia captain vs South AfricaIndian cricket team injuriesSouth Africa ODI series previewShubman Gill doubtfulShreyas Iyer injuryIndia leadership optionsRohit Sharma comebackKL Rahul leadershipRishabh Pant comeback newsHardik Pandya recoveryIndia team selectionindian cricket updatesODI captain contenders IndiaIndia vs South Africa 1st ODIEden Gardens Test injuryIndian cricket injury listIndia ODI squad predictionwho will captain IndiaIndia captaincy debateIndian cricket leadership crisisIndia team news todayIndian cricket analysisODI captain probabilityBcci Selection NewsIndi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
SU-57E India deal
Russia's 'Invisible Killer' SU-57E Heads To India: The Stealth Monster That Rips Apart Enemies And Vanishes Into Thin Air
camera icon12
title
Deepak Chahar sister
Meet Deepak Chahar's Sister: Malti Chahar’s Journey From IPL Fame To Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard
camera icon11
title
Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2026
Why Ravindra Jadeja Is All Set to Become Rajasthan Royals Captain in IPL 2026
camera icon12
title
Kinnaur Mystical Festival
Kinnaur's Mystical Festival: Viral Himalayan Tradition Where Devotees Worship Deities With Covered Faces
camera icon11
title
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 auction targets
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Who Will PBKS Target Next? Full List of Punjab Kings’ Potential Signings & Squad Gaps