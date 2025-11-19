From Rohit Sharma To KL Rahul:5 Players Who Could Replace Shubman Gill As ODI Captain Vs South Africa If He Doesn’t Recover In Time
With Shubman Gill racing against time to recover, here are five strong captaincy contenders from Rohit Sharma to KL Rahul who could lead India in the ODI series against South Africa.
Shubman's Injury Forces India To Rethink
Shubman Gill’s neck injury during the Kolkata Test has raised major concerns about his availability for the ODI series starting 30 November. With vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also ruled out, India may be forced to appoint a stand-in leader for the crucial away series against South Africa.
5 Players That May Replace Shubman Gill
Gill’s Injury: Latest Update
Gill faced severe neck spasms early in India’s first innings at Eden Gardens and was immediately taken to the hospital. He did not bat again in the Test.
BCCI doctors want to avoid aggravating the injury, making him doubtful for both the second Test and the ODIs.
India’s Selection Crisis Intensifies
The timing couldn’t be worse for India:
Gill is India’s newly appointed ODI captain
Shreyas Iyer, the ODI vice-captain on the Australia tour, is out injured
The team is preparing for a challenging South African tour
With leadership options thinning, the selectors must choose a reliable stand-in skipper.
Rohit Sharma, India’s former full-time ODI captain (Champions Trophy winning captain) instantly becomes the most experienced and stable choice.
Even though India has moved towards younger leadership, Rohit’s tactical brilliance and calm presence remain unmatched.
Why Rohit Sharma Makes Sense
Captained India in multiple ICC tournaments
Has deep experience leading in overseas conditions
Trusted by both seniors and youngsters
Provides stability during transition phases
If selectors want security and proven leadership, Rohit becomes option No. 1.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is India’s most dependable ODI batter over the last three years.
He has already captained India in ODIs and continues to be a natural leader with a strong tactical mind.
Why KL Rahul Is the Ideal Choice
Smart game-reader
Calm temperament under pressure
Experience leading in ODIs, Tests, IPL
Has formed leadership rapport with the bowling group
If India wants continuity and control, Rahul is the safest long-term option.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant could return to ODI cricket in this series.
If selected, Pant becomes an exciting leadership alternative fearless, instinctive, and capable of shifting momentum with his decisions.
Why Rishabh Pant Could Be a Wildcard Captain
Captained in the IPL (multiple franchise)
Bold decision-making style
Strong rapport with younger players
Brings energy and unpredictability that can disrupt South Africa
Pant as captain would be a daring yet refreshing experiment.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 vice-captain, is recovering well and recently posted intense training footage. He missed the Australia ODIs but is reportedly close to full fitness.
Why Hardik Pandya Is a Strong Contender
Proven white-ball leadership in IPL
Clear communication style and modern captaincy approach
Works well with bowlers, especially pacers
Ideal choice if India wants a future-oriented short-term leader
If fit, Hardik becomes one of the front-runners.
AXAR PATEL
Axar Patel has quietly grown into a senior figure across formats. He led Delhi Capitals in the IPL and is respected for his maturity and composed game awareness.
Why Axar Patel Is a Smart Temporary Option
Reliable, calm under pressure
Tactical leadership experience in domestic cricket and IPL
Offers a left-field choice with low expectations
Ideal if India wants to preserve senior players and still maintain stability
