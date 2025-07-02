From Sanju To CSK To Teams Eyeing Cameron Green: Everything You Need To Know About Player Trading In IPL 2026
The IPL's player trading system has strict timelines and detailed financial rules. Here’s a breakdown of how, when, and under what conditions franchises can trade players.
IPL Trading Window Dates for 2026
There are two official Trading Windows before IPL 2026:
Post-2025 Season – Opens 7 days after the season ends and closes 7 days before the 2026 auction.
Post-2026 Auction – Opens the day after the auction ends and closes 30 days before the 2026 season begins.
Who Is and Isn’t Eligible for Trade?
Players bought in the latest auction can’t be traded for that season. All other retained or existing players are eligible. Overseas players need a valid NOC (No Objection Certificate) from their country’s board.
Trade Negotiation Rules
Only the League Fee can be discussed and negotiated. No extra payments can be made to the player or the selling franchise. Contract terms (duration, clauses, etc.) cannot be changed.
Player Fitness and Responsibility
It’s the buying franchise’s duty to ensure the player is match-fit. They can demand a medical test before signing. Once the trade is done, the buyer cannot claim later about injuries.
Salary Cap And Squad Balance
Unlimited trades are allowed, but all franchises must follow: Salary Cap limits Squad composition rules (minimum/maximum players, overseas quota) Trades should not disturb the league’s competitive balance.
One Trade Per Player, Per Season
A player can only be traded once per season. If multiple franchises are interested, the selling franchise chooses the buyer. The player must agree to the trade for it to go through.
Trades with A Negotiated Pay Hike
When franchises agree to pay more than a player’s existing fee: The extra amount (Negotiated Increase) is split: Player gets a part (Player Percentage) Selling team gets the rest (Franchisee Percentage) The new contract reflects the revised League Fee.
Trades Involving Pay Cuts
If a player's League Fee is reduced: The buying franchise pays the original fee to the player. The difference is paid to them by the selling franchise. The player's take-home remains the same. BCCI must approve all such deals.
Voluntary Salary Reduction By Player
A player may choose to take a lower fee to increase playing chances. BCCI needs written consent from the player stating it was voluntary. If any foul play is found, BCCI can cancel the trade or fine parties involved.
