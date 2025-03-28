Advertisement
From Shane Watson To Josh Hazlewood: Players Who Have Played For Both CSK and RCB - Check In Pics
From Shane Watson To Josh Hazlewood: Players Who Have Played For Both CSK and RCB - Check In Pics

Several players have had the unique opportunity to represent both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Here are some notable cricketers who have played for both franchises.

 

Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Shane Watson

Shane Watson

 Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 and 2017 before moving to CSK in 2018. He played a crucial role in CSK’s IPL 2018 title win, scoring a match-winning century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Faf Du Plessis

Faf Du Plessis

Faf Du Plessis was the key player for Chennai Super Kings from 2012 to 2021, playing an important role in CSK’s title-winning campaigns. In IPL 2022, he was picked by RCB and appointed as Captain after Virat stepped down. 

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav

 Kedar Jadhav played with RCB in 2016 and 2017 and was later picked by CSK in 2018, where he was a part of the team till IPL 2020. He contributed as a middle-order batsman and occasional bowler. 

 

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa

 Robin Uthappa played for RCB in the early years of the IPL 2009 and 2010, and later joined CSK in 2021. He played a pivotal role in CSK’s title-winning campaign that year, delivering crucial performances in the playoffs.

 

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

 England all-rounder Moeen Ali was part of RCB from 2018 to 2020 before moving to CSK in 2021. He became an integral part of CSK’s middle order and contributed significantly with both bat and ball in their IPL 2021 title-winning campaign.

 

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

 Parthiv Patel was a part of Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2010 and later joined RCB in 2014 and again from 2018 to 2020.

 

Tim Southee

Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee played briefly for CSK in 2011 before joining RCB in 2018, where he had a more extended role as a fast bowler.

Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel was one of the key all-rounders of CSK from 2008-2013 and later played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014, though he did not have a long stint with them.

 

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum

The explosive New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum played for CSK in 2014 and 2015, making a strong impact at the top of the order. He later joined RCB in 2018 but couldn’t replicate the same success.

 

Muttiah Murlitharan

Muttiah Murlitharan

Muttiah Murlitharan, one of the legendary spinners of cricket, was a part of CSK from 2008 to 2010 and was later picked by RCB in 2012, where he played till 2014.

 

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in 2020 and 2021, and later joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 and is still a part of the RCB.

